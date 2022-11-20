Orangeburg County Courthouse: Man guilty of armed robbery

A 35-year-old Ridgeville man pleaded guilty to armed robbery and is now serving a probation term.

Deonte Akeem Dicks of 1008 McDaniel Town Road, entered his plea before Circuit Judge Heath P. Taylor during a recent term of court at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

Taylor sentenced him to 10 years in prison, suspended to six months of probation.

He gave Dicks credit for having already spent 1,493 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Prosecutors dismissed the following charges: second-degree burglary; possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime; criminal conspiracy; kidnapping; unlawful carrying of a pistol; possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000; third or subsequent offense DUS, license not suspended for DUI; resisting arrest; escape and possession of a stolen vehicle valued at $10,000 or more.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Michael Ray Darby Jr., 41, of 165 Raymond Court, St. Matthews, pleaded guilty to trafficking in methamphetamine or cocaine base more than 100 grams but less than 200 grams and first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.

Taylor sentenced him to 12 years in prison provided that after he served 920 days, the remainder of his sentence would be suspended to five years of probation.

Taylor gave him credit for having already served 920 days in jail.

• Marcus Lamar Glover, 35, of 410 Ravenscroft Road, West Columbia, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery.

He was originally charged with attempted murder, but pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery instead.

Taylor sentenced him to prison for 13 months and gave him credit for having already spent that much time in jail.

• Damen Raheem Cromwell Jr., 25, of 1574 Johnson Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Taylor sentenced him to pay a fine of $300 within 30 days or report to jail for three days.

Prosecutors dismissed Cromwell’s charges of armed robbery and second-degree assault and battery by mob with serious bodily injury.

• Dimante Chevon Cunningham, 29, of 1108 Mandel Drive, Columbia, pleaded guilty to carrying a firearm in a public building or adjacent area.

Taylor sentenced him to five days in jail and a $100 fine.

Prosecutors dismissed Cunningham’s charge of armed robbery.

• Clayton Zalon Hodson, 52, of 9611 North Road, North, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.

Taylor sentenced him to three days and gave him credit for time served in jail.

• De’Mardray Shyhed Kinard, 19, of 842 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to strong-arm robbery.

Taylor sentenced him to prison for three days, suspended to one year of probation.

• Richard Johnathon Liles, 38, of 1301 Erckmann Drive Lot 4B, Mt. Pleasant, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary.

Taylor sentenced him to four years in prison and gave him credit for having already served 164 days in jail.

He also stipulated that Liles must be housed in the alcohol treatment unit.

Prosecutors dismissed the following charges: grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 and criminal conspiracy.

• Christopher James Mack, 40, of 1720 Bass Drive, Santee, pleaded guilty to domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

Taylor sentenced him to prison for three years, provided that after he served two days, the remainder of his sentence would be suspended to two years of probation. He gave Mack credit for having already served those two days in jail.

Prosecutors dismissed Mack’s kidnapping charge.

• April Frances McAllister, 35, of 111 Stevfelkel Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.

Taylor sentenced her to three years in prison, provided that after she served 124 days, her sentence would be suspended to two years of probation.

He gave McAllister credit for having already served 124 days in jail.

• Gregory Mickles Jr., 43, of 430 Dantzler Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to breach of trust aggravated in nature, second-degree burglary and second-degree assault and battery.

Taylor sentenced him to one year in prison and ordered him to undergo mental health counseling while there.

Prosecutors dismissed charges of second-degree assault and battery and two counts each of resisting arrest and third-degree assault and battery.

• Timothy Robert Sanford, 28, of 4861 Bass Drive, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to petit larceny valued at $2,000 or less.

Taylor sentenced him to 30 days in jail and gave him credit for time served.

Prosecutors dismissed his charge of malicious injury to real property damage valued at $2,000 or less.

• Edward Clay Spigner Jr., 50, of 545 Stilton Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense trafficking cocaine more than 28 grams but less than 100 grams and first-offense trafficking in methamphetamine or cocaine base more than 10 grams but less than 28 grams.

Taylor sentenced him to 10 years in prison, provided that after he served one day, the remainder of his sentence would be suspended to three years of probation.

He gave Spigner credit for having already served one day in jail.

Prosecutors dismissed his charge of first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug.

• Tyrone Lamound Williams, 37, of 32695 Low Country Highway, Smoaks, pleaded guilty to shoplifting valued $2,000 or less with enhancement and third-degree assault and battery.

Taylor sentenced him to five years in prison, provided that after he served 67 days, the remainder of his sentence would be suspended to three years of probation.

He gave Williams credit for having already served 67 days in jail.

Taylor also ordered him to undergo random drug/alcohol testing.