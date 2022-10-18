Orangeburg County Courthouse: Man guilty of armed robbery; sentenced to time served, probation

A 28-year-old Columbia man is serving a probation term after pleading guilty to armed robbery, first-offense failure to stop for blue lights and first-offense possession of narcotics.

Kynicholas Tauzhai Tyler, of 1854 St. Michaels Road, entered the guilty pleas before Circuit Judge Roger M. Young during a recent term of court at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

Young sentenced him to 10 years prison, suspended to two years of probation.

Tyler was given credit for having already served 60 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Prosecutors dismissed the following charges: grand larceny valued $10,000 or more, criminal conspiracy, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, first-offense driving under the influence less than .10, third or subsequent offense driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI, child endangerment, child passenger restraint system and first-offense possession of one ounce or less of marijuana.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Kylen Xavier Pinckney, 29, of 238 Sunset Drive, Norway, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Young sentenced him to time served of 194 days in jail.

• Clifford Marvin Pough, 61, of 560 Shuler Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to hit-and-run resulting in property damage and first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.

Young sentenced him to 90 days in jail, suspended to one year of probation.

Prosecutors dismissed his charge of first-offense possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, first-offense DUI less than .10, open container of beer of wine, no tag light and second-offense DUS license not suspended for DUI.

• Valerie Rose Seymour, 40, of 127 Lake Way Drive, St. Matthews, pleaded guilty to 11 counts of forgery valued less than $10,000.

Young sentenced her to five years in prison, suspended to five years of probation and restitution.

Prosecutors dismissed an additional count of forgery valued less than $10,000.

• Jeff Laponay Shuler, 53, of 2066 Skyland Lane, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.

Young sentenced him to 90 days in jail, suspended to two years of probation and the successful completion of mental health counseling.

• Ty’Asia Nytreia Thomas, 23, of 1332 Marshall Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence and financial transaction card fraud valued $500 or less in a six-month period.

Young sentenced her to three years in prison, suspended to one year of probation.

He also ordered Thomas to successfully complete a batterer’s treatment program and pay restitution.

• Shiquion Tyrell Watson, 31, of 925 White Sands Road, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug and second-degree domestic violence.

Young sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed five years, suspended to one year of probation.

He also ordered Watson to complete a batterer’s treatment program.

Prosecutors dismissed his charge of damaging or tampering with vehicles.

• Kendrell Demontra Williams, 24, of 105 Durham Street, Cordova, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of one ounce or less of marijuana.

He was originally charged with first-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana but pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of one ounce or less of marijuana instead.

Young sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed one year, suspended to six months of probation.

• Holden Purette Witherspoon, 35, of 118 Hollis Road, Santee, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen pistol and first-offense possession of narcotics.

Young sentenced him to five years in prison, suspended to three years of probation.

He also ordered Witherspoon to complete substance abuse counseling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

Young gave Witherspoon credit for having already spent 11 days in jail.

Prosecutors dismissed Witherspoon’s charges of first-offense possession of narcotics and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony.