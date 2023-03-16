A North man pleaded guilty to two burglaries during a recent term of court held at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

Justin Ray Williams, 35, of 4835 Savannah Highway, is guilty of two counts of non-violent second-degree burglary.

Circuit Judge Heath P. Taylor sentenced him to five years in prison.

Taylor gave Williams credit for having already served 71 days in jail, and suspended the rest of his sentence to two years of probation.

He also ordered Williams to complete substance abuse counseling.

Prosecutors dismissed Williams’ two charges of accessory after the fact to a felony and one charge each of petit larceny valued at $2,000 or less and malicious injury to real property valued at $2,000 or less.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Christian Jesse D. Blume, 23, of 131 Whitford State Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to grand larceny valued at $10,000 or more.

Taylor sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed three years.

He gave Blume credit for having served 29 days, with the remainder of his term suspended to two years of probation.

Taylor also ordered Blume to obtain his GED and complete substance abuse counseling.

Prosecutors dismissed Blume’s charge of first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine/cocaine base.

• Ashon Green, 20, of 4379 Charleston Highway, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

Taylor sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed five years. After serving one day, the remainder of his term was suspended to two years of probation.

• Tyrone Lamar Randolph, 39, of 244 Irongate Road, Elloree, pleaded guilty to third or subsequent driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI and first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.

Taylor sentenced him to 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

He gave Randolph credit for having already served 84 days in jail.

• Joshua Daniel Bailey, 38, of 124 Kurtfan Lane, Norway, pleaded guilty to breach of trust with fraudulent intent valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Circuit Judge Maite Murphy sentenced him to 444 days in prison. Bailey was given credit for having already served that time in jail.

Murphy also ordered him to pay restitution.

• Samir W. Alvarado Brown, 38, of 740 Bennett Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony and first-offense failure to stop for blue light.

Murphy sentenced him to 18 months in prison and gave him credit for having already served 194 days in jail.

Prosecutors dismissed his charges of reckless driving, first-offense driving without a license, unlawful carrying of a pistol, first-offense possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and an additional charge of possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony.

• Jaquarvious Dayquawn Burgess, 26, of 810 Adden Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to hit and run involving property damage and third or subsequent offense driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI.

Murphy sentenced him to one year in prison, suspended to one year of probation.

She also ordered him to pay a $1,000 fine within six months or report to jail for 90 days.