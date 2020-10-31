Orangeburg County Courthouse: Man guilty in shooting incident

A grand jury indicted her on her original charge of attempted murder. She pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of pointing or presenting a firearm as part of a plea agreement.

Also, as part of her plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed her charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

• Anthony Jonathan Jamison II, 32, of 112 Tucker Mill Court, St. Matthews, pleaded guilty to having an open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle and second-offense driving under the influence with less than .10 blood alcohol concentration.

Dickson sentenced him to six months in prison and a $2,100 fine, provided that after he serves five days or pays a $1,100 fine, his sentence will be suspended to two years of probation.

Dickson gave Jamison credit for having already served one day in jail.

Jamison is allowed to serve his jail time on Saturdays beginning Nov. 7.

Jamison was originally charged with second-offense driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration of .10 but less than .16. As part of a plea agreement, he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-offense driving under the influence with a .10 blood alcohol concentration.