Orangeburg County Courthouse: Man guilty in shooting incident

A Columbia man received a two-year prison sentence after admitting he shot a man in a 2018 incident.
Kenyatta A. Glover, 38, of 7648 Garners Ferry Road, Apt. 335, pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to two years in prison.
He gave Glover credit for 651 days spent in a detention center.
According to his indictment, Glover shot a man in the leg on July 14, 2018.
Back in May, Glover pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature in a 2018 Richland County shooting incident.
Dickson stipulated that Glover’s two-year prison term is to be served at the same time as his sentence in the Richland County case.
In other guilty pleas on Oct. 26:
• Tashanae Quantasia Fuller, 23, of 219 Mockingbird Drive, Cordova, pleaded guilty to pointing or presenting a firearm at a person.
Dickson sentenced her to two years in prison, suspended to one year of probation. She’s not to have any contact with the victim.
He gave Fuller credit for having already served 259 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
A grand jury indicted her on her original charge of attempted murder. She pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of pointing or presenting a firearm as part of a plea agreement.
Also, as part of her plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed her charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
• Anthony Jonathan Jamison II, 32, of 112 Tucker Mill Court, St. Matthews, pleaded guilty to having an open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle and second-offense driving under the influence with less than .10 blood alcohol concentration.
Dickson sentenced him to six months in prison and a $2,100 fine, provided that after he serves five days or pays a $1,100 fine, his sentence will be suspended to two years of probation.
Dickson gave Jamison credit for having already served one day in jail.
Jamison is allowed to serve his jail time on Saturdays beginning Nov. 7.
Jamison was originally charged with second-offense driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration of .10 but less than .16. As part of a plea agreement, he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-offense driving under the influence with a .10 blood alcohol concentration.
Also as part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed his charge of second-offense driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI.
• Christopher Dante Evans, 34, of 5779 Ames Road, Apt. 2B, Columbia, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of cocaine.
Dickson sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to 18 months of probation.
He gave Evans credit for having already served two days in jail.
He also ordered Evans to undergo random drug/alcohol testing.
• Mikell Jarrod Robinson, 35, of 129 Frazier Lane, Cordova, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base, specifically crack cocaine, and second-degree domestic violence.
Dickson sentenced him to 18 months in prison and gave him credit for having already served 161 days in jail.
Robison is prohibited from possessing any ammunition or firearms for the next three years.
As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the charge of first-offense possession of a controlled drug.
• Derienzo Marquise Elliott, 24, of 599 Felder Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for a blue light.
Dickson sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed two years, suspended to 18 months of probation.
He gave Elliott credit for having already served one day in jail.
• Heather Shyann Hazel, 19, of 111 Red Cedar Drive, Cordova, pleaded guilty to possession of less than 28 grams of marijuana.
Dickson sentenced her to 30 days in jail or a $100 fine.
He gave Hazel credit for having already served one day in jail.
• Marvin Corley Jr., 32, of 530 Bayne Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun.
Dickson sentenced him to one year in prison, suspended to one year of probation.
He gave Corley credit for having already served three days in jail.
• Tanya Marie Weeks, 40, of 970 Hickory Hill Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to shoplifting valued less than $2,000.
Dickson sentenced her to 30 days in jail or complete treatment at Morris Village or Charleston Place.
• TeRra Shania Felder, 21, of 2491 Russell Street H, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to possession of less than 28 grams of marijuana.
Dickson ordered Felder a conditional discharge for nine months.
Felder’s conditional discharge requires her to be under the court’s supervision and comply will all terms and conditions imposed by the court.
After successfully completing the conditional discharge order, the court will discharge her and dismiss the proceedings against her.
If Felder doesn’t comply with the court’s terms and conditions during the nine-month term, her prior guilty plea will be reinstated.
• James Willis Walker Smith, 42, of 454 Lombardi Court, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to forgery, no dollar amount given.
Dickson sentenced him to time served of 25 days in jail.
As part of Smith’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the charge of forgery valued less than $10,000.
• Danica Nicole Barrett, 20, of 321 Damascus Drive, Summerville, pleaded guilty to hit-and-run involving property damage.
Dickson sentenced her to time served of 150 days in jail.
• Keshaun Ahmad Ebron, 21, of 4916 4th Street NW, Washington, D.C., pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun.
Dickson sentenced him to 100 days in prison or a $100 fine.
He gave Ebron credit for having already served one day in jail.
• Christopher Lamont Aiken, 38, of 1650 Swaggart Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of a controlled substance, specifically eutylone. Eutylone is a synthetic drug similar to MDMA, also known as “molly.”
Dickson sentenced him to time served of 28 days in jail.
Aiken also faced a charge of grand larceny, but the victim in the case wanted to drop the charges.
• Whinta Le Dalia Nickens, 24, of 1980 Locust Avenue, Denmark, pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without permission for temporary purpose only, unconnected to any other crime.
Dickson sentenced her to 30 days in jail.
Nickens originally faced the charge of use of vehicle with intent to deprive, but she pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of using a vehicle without permission for temporary purposes.
As part of her plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed Nickens’ charge of first-degree burglary.
• Jakeem Lindsey Mickell, 21, of 473 Nickeltop Road, Windsor, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-offense, third-degree burglary.
Dickson sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed five years.
He gave Mickell credit for having already served 85 days in jail. Dickson also ordered Mickell to pay restitution.
As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed Mickell’s following charges: grand larceny valued at $10,000 or more, malicious injury to real property and petit larceny.
