A 27-year-old Salley man is serving time in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in a Sept. 19, 2021 shooting death.

Tydavian Lamontre Pough, of Waterwheel Road, was originally charged with murder in the death of 29-year-old Tevin Hakeem Rose-Daniels, but pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter instead.

During a recent term of court at the Orangeburg County Courthouse, Circuit Judge Heath P. Taylor sentenced Pough to 12 years in prison, suspended to eight years, plus four years of probation.

Taylor gave Pough credit for having already served 474 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Rose-Daniels died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office warrants said the shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. at a party in Springfield.

Pough’s projected release date from prison is Jan. 3, 2029.

According to the Orangeburg County Public Index online, his charges of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a weapon by person convicted of a violent felony are still pending.