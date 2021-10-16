Orangeburg County Courthouse: Man guilty in break-ins, domestic assaults

A 36-year-old Harleyville man received a six-year prison sentence after he admitted his guilt in two burglaries and two domestic violence incidents.
Byron Durell Zeigler, of 168 Dogwood Trail, pleaded guilty to two counts each of second-degree non-violent burglary and second-degree domestic violence.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office charged Zeigler with two counts of first-degree burglary, but he pleaded guilty to second-degree non-violent burglary instead.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to six years in prison during a recent term of court.
As part of Zeigler’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the following charges: malicious injury to real property damage valued at $2,000 or less, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony.
According to indictments, Zeigler broke into the same Cordova residence twice, once on Dec. 30, 2020 and another time on Jan. 4, 2021.
During one of the burglaries, he assaulted the woman who lived in the residence.
On May 9, 2020, at a Cordova residence, Zeigler assaulted a woman by dragging her out of a car. He struck the woman in her face and kicked her several times, a warrant states.
Children watched the woman get assaulted.
In other recent guilty pleas:
• Jackie Terell Sutton, 32, of 262 Broad Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to shoplifting enhancement for third or subsequent offense, valued at $2,000 or less.
Dickson sentenced him to 90 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center, but gave him credit for having already spent 121 days there.
An Orangeburg Department of Public Safety warrant states the incident occurred on April 22, 2021 at Dollar General, located at 2070 Columbia Road in Orangeburg.
Sutton walked out with two cases of Bud Light beer.
As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed two additional counts of enhanced shoplifting.
• Earl Martin Stroud Jr., 59, of 400 Dubois Street, Bonneau, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen goods valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.
Dickson sentenced him to four years in prison and gave him credit for having already served 82 days in jail.
The court will reconsider Stroud’s sentence once he makes substantial payment toward restitution.
Stroud stole a utility trailer at a Whaley Street location.
The owner of the trailer reported it missing in Berkeley County.
• Barry Dion Brown, 39, of 322 Bowman Drive, Sumter, pleaded guilty to first-offense driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI, and second-offense driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration less than .10.
Dickson sentenced Brown to time served.
As part of Brown’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed his charge of first-offense uninsured motor vehicle fee violation.
• Tracy Bernett Green, 57, of 406 Palmetto Drive #38, North, pleaded guilty to shoplifting enhancement.
Dickson sentenced him to time served.
Green took a package of soap from a shelf at the Family Dollar, located at 4605 Savannah Highway, North, and put it in the front pocket of his shorts.
The manager confronted Green about the theft and he gave back the soap.
