Orangeburg County Courthouse: Man guilty in break-ins, domestic assaults

A 36-year-old Harleyville man received a six-year prison sentence after he admitted his guilt in two burglaries and two domestic violence incidents.

Byron Durell Zeigler, of 168 Dogwood Trail, pleaded guilty to two counts each of second-degree non-violent burglary and second-degree domestic violence.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office charged Zeigler with two counts of first-degree burglary, but he pleaded guilty to second-degree non-violent burglary instead.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to six years in prison during a recent term of court.

As part of Zeigler’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the following charges: malicious injury to real property damage valued at $2,000 or less, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony.

According to indictments, Zeigler broke into the same Cordova residence twice, once on Dec. 30, 2020 and another time on Jan. 4, 2021.

During one of the burglaries, he assaulted the woman who lived in the residence.