Orangeburg County Courthouse: Man guilty in 2017 strong-arm robbery

A 22-year-old Cross man pleaded guilty to a 2017 strong-arm robbery that occurred in Holly Hill.
Willie Brian Junior Rabon, of 206 Mookees Lane, admitted his role earlier this month.
Circuit Judge DeAndrea Benjamin sentenced him to 12 years in prison. He was given credit for having already served 447 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
Benjamin suspended the remainder of Rabon’s sentence to four years of probation. Rabon is required to wear a GPS monitor for the first year.
Due to insufficient evidence, prosecutors dismissed Rabon’s charges of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and kidnapping.
On the same day Rabon pleaded guilty, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office charged Rabon with second-degree assault and battery stemming from a late December 2019 incident.
A magistrate gave Rabon a personal recognizance bond on that charge.
In other pleas:
• Anquette Nicole Livingston, 30, of 500 Fletcher Street Unit 663, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to cruelty to children and second-degree domestic violence.
Benjamin sentenced her to three years in prison, suspended to one year of probation.
• Deonte Akeem Dicks, 33, of McDaniel Town Road, Ridgeville, pleaded guilty to attempted armed robbery.
Benjamin sentenced him to time served of 741 days in jail.
• Derrik Haigler, 48, of 1665 Swinton Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue light.
Benjamin sentenced him to two years in prison, suspended to six months of probation.
• Stefon Derrell Brown, 35, of 1418 Willow Oak Drive, Columbia, pleaded guilty to altering a license plate.
Benjamin sentenced him to two years in prison, suspended to one year of probation.
• Martell Maurice Riley, 32, of 530 Sunnyside Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base.
Benjamin sentenced him to one year in prison and gave him credit for 21 days in jail.
• Francis William Headden, 40, of 414 Oasis Lane, St. Matthews, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to time served of 51 days in jail.
Prosecutors dismissed his charge of possession of a firearm while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
• Rakeim Berry, 31, of 148 Joe Paul Drive, Cordova, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of molly.
Dickson sentenced him to five years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.
He gave Berry credit for serving one day in jail.
• Pierre Kevin Gardner Jr., 24, of 4478 Rustic Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to failure to stop for blue light, first-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana and first-offense possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
Dickson sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed two years, suspended to 18 months of probation.
Prosecutors dismissed his charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol.
• Rapheal Ramone Pinckney, 31, of 465 Langley Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a pistol.
Dickson sentenced him to time served.
