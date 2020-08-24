Orangeburg County Courthouse: Man guilty in 2017 strong-arm robbery

• Deonte Akeem Dicks, 33, of McDaniel Town Road, Ridgeville, pleaded guilty to attempted armed robbery.

Benjamin sentenced him to time served of 741 days in jail.

• Derrik Haigler, 48, of 1665 Swinton Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue light.

Benjamin sentenced him to two years in prison, suspended to six months of probation.

• Stefon Derrell Brown, 35, of 1418 Willow Oak Drive, Columbia, pleaded guilty to altering a license plate.

Benjamin sentenced him to two years in prison, suspended to one year of probation.

• Martell Maurice Riley, 32, of 530 Sunnyside Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base.

Benjamin sentenced him to one year in prison and gave him credit for 21 days in jail.

• Francis William Headden, 40, of 414 Oasis Lane, St. Matthews, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to time served of 51 days in jail.