Orangeburg County Courthouse: Man gets four years in prison for theft
Orangeburg County Courthouse: Man gets four years in prison for theft

ILLUSTRATION: Scales of Justice

A 45-year-old Walterboro man is serving four years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 and three counts of breaking into a motor vehicle.

Jason Kane Schuler, of 237 Cypress Drive, entered the guilty pleas before Circuit Judge Ed Dickson on Sept. 21.

Schuler also goes by the name Jason Kane Brommell.

He and co-defendants were accused of stealing fuel worth thousands of dollars from a Citgo station on several occasions. Court records didn’t list the address of the station.

One co-defendant has charges pending while the other has pleaded guilty.

He and a co-defendant were also accused of stealing a dual-axle, 1,000-gallon nurse tank from property belonging to Super Sod on Five Chop Road. Charges against the co-defendant are pending.

As part of Schuler’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed charges of criminal conspiracy, possession of a stolen vehicle valued between $2,000 and $10,000 and two counts of grand larceny valued between $2,000 and $10,000.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

