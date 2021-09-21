Orangeburg County Courthouse: Man gets 5 years in prison for storage unit burglaries

A 33-year-old Marietta man pleaded guilty to five counts of second-offense, third-degree burglary during a recent term of court in Orangeburg County.
Willie Earl Hartin, of 268 Cherokee Lane, originally faced 32 counts of violent second-degree burglary.
Circuit Judge Maite Murphy sentenced him to five years in prison. He was given credit for having already served 240 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
As part of Hartin’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed 27 counts of violent, second-degree burglary.
On Jan. 2, the owner of Budget Mini Storage, located at 1698 Joe S. Jeffords Highway, called law enforcement when he noticed someone burglarized 32 storage units.
Multiple surveillance cameras at the site recorded the burglaries.
At the time of Hartin’s arrest, he was out on bond on a Greenville County Sheriff’s Office charge of criminal conspiracy.
Hartin’s prior convictions date back to Feb. 23, 2010, when he pleaded guilty in Greenville County to use of a vehicle without permission.
Also in Greenville County, Hartin pleaded guilty on June 6, 2018 to forgery valued less than $10,000, first-offense failure to stop for blue lights and non-violent second-degree burglary.
In other guilty pleas:
• Christopher Israel Wood, 22, of 145 Louise Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to non-violent second-degree burglary and grand larceny valued at $10,000 or more.
Murphy sentenced Wood to 10 years in prison. After he serves three years, the remainder of his sentence will be suspended to three years of probation.
Murphy also ordered Wood to complete substance abuse counseling, complete his GED and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.
As part of Wood’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed his charge of malicious injury to real property valued at $2,000 or less.
According to Wood’s indictment, he stole the following items: a trailer, a Club Car golf cart, a Polaris all-terrain vehicle, a generator and others items.
• Zakeira Shamecca Hickmond, 30, of 271 Haddock Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest.
Murphy sentenced her to eight years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.
She also ordered her to undergo random drug/alcohol testing, complete anger management and work 80 hours of public service employment.
As part of Hickmond’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed charges of public disorderly conduct and giving false information to law enforcement.
• Montiez Leonard Jenkins, 33, of 10 Andrew Lane, Walterboro, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.
Murphy sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to three years of probation.
She also ordered Jenkins to undergo random drug/alcohol testing, complete a domestic violence intervention program and pay restitution.
Jenkins is prohibited from possessing any firearm or ammunition for the next three years.
• William Christopher Capers, 26, of 143 Caperstown Road, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to second-offense possession of cocaine and first-offense possession of a controlled substance, specifically ecstasy.
Murphy sentenced him to five years in prison, suspended to three years of probation.
She also ordered him to complete substance abuse counseling, earn his GED and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.
• Kenneth Cord Zeigler, 54, of 112 Dothan Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.
Murphy sentenced him to 90 days in jail, suspended to one year of probation.
Zeigler is prohibited from possession any firearm or ammunition for the next three years.
• Jimmy Dwayne Brown, 33, of 2121 Tee Vee Road, Elloree, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.
Murphy sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.
She gave him credit for already serving two days in jail.
She also ordered him to undergo random drug/alcohol testing and complete his GED and a domestic violence intervention program.
Brown is prohibited from possessing any firearm or ammunition for the next three years.
• Darius Heyward, 25, of 65 Shadetree Lane, Blythewood, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.
Murphy sentenced him to 90 days in jail, suspended to probation for one year.
She gave him credit for having already served 63 days in jail.
She also ordered Heyward to undergo random drug/alcohol testing and complete substance abuse counseling, mental health counseling and a domestic violence intervention program.
She further ordered Heyward to be compliant with taking medications for mental health, if prescribed after his assessment.
Heyward is prohibited from possessing any firearm or ammunition for the next three years.
• Christopher Antonio Adams, 34, of 1804 Middleton Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree non-violent burglary.
Murphy sentenced him to 10 years in prison. After he serves 85 days, the remainder of his sentence will be suspended to five years of probation.
She also ordered him to undergo random drug/alcohol testing, complete mental health counseling and not have any contact with his accuser.
A restitution hearing will be held at a later date.
• James Lamar Jenkins, 35, of 729 Mels Court, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.
Murphy sentenced him to two years in prison, suspended to 18 months of probation. She gave Jenkins credit for having already served one day in jail.
Murphy ordered him to undergo random drug/alcohol testing and complete a domestic violence intervention program.
Jenkins is prohibited from possessing any firearm or ammunition for the next three years.
• Marene Willett Freeman, 47, of 3430 Broad River Road Apt. 707, Columbia, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.
Murphy sentenced her to three years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.
She also ordered Freeman to undergo random drug/alcohol testing, have no contact with her accuser and complete mental health counseling/assessment, her GED and a domestic violence intervention program.
Freeman originally faced the charge of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, but pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence instead.
She is prohibited from possessing any firearm and ammunition for the next three years.
