Orangeburg County Courthouse: Man gets 5 years in prison for storage unit burglaries

Murphy sentenced him to 10 years in prison. After he serves 85 days, the remainder of his sentence will be suspended to five years of probation.

She also ordered him to undergo random drug/alcohol testing, complete mental health counseling and not have any contact with his accuser.

A restitution hearing will be held at a later date.

• James Lamar Jenkins, 35, of 729 Mels Court, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.

Murphy sentenced him to two years in prison, suspended to 18 months of probation. She gave Jenkins credit for having already served one day in jail.

Murphy ordered him to undergo random drug/alcohol testing and complete a domestic violence intervention program.

Jenkins is prohibited from possessing any firearm or ammunition for the next three years.

• Marene Willett Freeman, 47, of 3430 Broad River Road Apt. 707, Columbia, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.

Murphy sentenced her to three years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.