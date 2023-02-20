Quincy Roshell Jamison, 48, of Herlong Avenue, St. Matthews, pleaded guilty to third and subsequent failure to register as a sex offender.

Circuit Judge Heath Taylor sentenced Jamison to five years in prison during a recent term of court held at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

After he serves three years, the remainder of his term will be suspended to one year of probation.

Prosecutors dismissed his charges of third or subsequent offense failure to provide internet information to the sex offender registry and first-offense giving false information when registering as a sex offender.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Mercedes Angela Fludd, 35, of 4025 Evan lane, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree non-violent burglary.

Taylor sentenced her to five years in prison. Once she serves 125 days, the remainder of her term would be suspended to one year of probation.

Taylor gave her credit for having already served 125 days in jail.

He also ordered her to enroll with the S.C. Vocational Rehabilitation Department or Job Corps.

• Charles Jayquan Glover, 24, of 2192 Hillcrest Avenue, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.

Taylor sentenced him to three years in prison. After he serves 202 days, the remainder of his term would be suspended to two years of probation.

Glover was given credit for having already served 202 days in jail.

• Shalon Michelle Hill, 41, of 1191 Hutto Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI; first-offense driving under the influence less than .10 and third-degree domestic violence.

Hill was originally charged with third or subsequent driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI, but pleaded guilty to first-offense driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI, instead.

Taylor sentenced her to 90 days in jail, provided that after she serves seven days, the remainder of her term would be suspended to 18 months of probation.

Prosecutors dismissed her charge of habitual traffic offender status.

• Ty-Reek La’Quan Holloman, 20, of 2323 Wills Place, Effingham, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Taylor sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed one year, provided that after he serves two days in jail, the remainder of his term would be suspended to two years of probation.

Holloman was originally charged with carrying or displaying firearms in a public building or adjacent areas, but pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a pistol instead.

• Lavontez Tyquan Jacobs, 22, of 306 Lewisham Road, Columbia, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Taylor sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed three years, provided that after he serves one day, the remainder of his term would be suspended to two years of probation.

Taylor gave him credit for having already served one day in jail.

• Alexander Jamison, 57, of 3453 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to register as a sex offender.

Taylor sentenced him to one year in prison, provided that after he serves two days, the remainder of his term would be suspended to one year of probation.

He gave Jamison credit for having already served two days in jail.

• Benjamin James Kinard, 37, of 1256 Hodson Drive Apt. B, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen pistol and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Taylor sentenced him to two years in prison, provided that after he serves 30 days in jail, the remainder of his term would be suspended to two years of probation.

He gave Kinard credit for having already served 30 days in jail.

Prosecutors dismissed his charges of second-offense DUS, license not suspended for DUI, and first-offense possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.