Orangeburg County Courthouse: Man admits shooting into vehicle at mall

A West Columbia man admitted to shooting into a vehicle at the Prince of Orange Mall.

Dennis Keith Glenn Jr., 28, of 3058 Princeton Road, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder during a recent term of court at the Orangeburg County Courthouse. He entered his guilty plea before Circuit Judge R. Cothran Ferrell.

Ferrell sentenced him to prison for six years, provided that after he served 90 days, the remainder of his sentence would be suspended to four years of probation.

He gave Glenn credit for having already served 55 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Glenn’s charges stem from an April 17, 2021 incident at the Prince of Orange Mall, located on North Road.

Two people were inside of the vehicle when Glenn opened fire.

The warrant states that Glenn’s actions “were intentional and could have resulted in the death” of both of the people inside of the vehicle.

In other guilty pleas:

• Jamieba Lache Brown, 31, of 9034 Old State Road, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to breach of peace aggravated in nature.

Ferrell sentenced her to four years in prison, suspended to 13 months of probation.

Prosecutors dismissed her charges of pointing and presenting a firearm and malicious injury to personal property valued at $2,000 or less.

• Lisa Michelle Bryant, 51, of 149 Forest Brook Drive, Neeses, pleaded guilty to forgery valued less than $10,000.

Ferrell sentenced her to five years in prison, suspended to three months of probation. He gave her credit for serving 80 days in jail.

She’s also ordered to pay restitution.

• Jeannette McCants Canty, 40, of 767 Antioch Road, Santee, pleaded guilty to third-offense or subsequent DUS, license not suspended for DUI.

Ferrell sentenced her to a $200 fine or 90 days in jail.

Prosecutors dismissed her charge of habitual traffic offender.

• Joshua Tahiem-Shaquille Crane, 30, of 1109 Sunny Plain Road, St. Matthews, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Ferrell sentenced Crane to two days in jail and gave him credit for time served.

• Andrew Corey Easterlin, 23, of 1748 Windsor Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.

Ferrell sentenced him to 60 days in jail. Easterlin is allowed to serve his time on weekends only.

• Willie Frazier Jr., 44, of 849 Edward Road, Walterboro, pleaded guilty to second-degree harassment.

Ferrell sentenced him to a $200 fine or 30 days in jail.

He gave Frazier credit for having already served 15 days in jail.

• Jaqueri Dasean-Alfred Geiger, 28, of 527 Dragstrip Road, Neeses, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery.

Ferrell sentenced him to prison for four years, suspended to three years of probation.

He gave Geiger credit for having already served 24 months in jail.

Prosecutors dismissed his charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

• Amanda Leigh Hudson, 41, of 1549 Orangeburg Road, Summerville, pleaded guilty to first-offense DUS license suspended for DUI.

Ferrell sentenced her to 30 days in jail and gave her credit for time served.

• Charles D. Jackson, 41, of 1174 Ellis Avenue, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence, threatening the life of a public official and second-degree assault and battery.

Ferrell sentenced him to prison for four years, suspended to four years of probation.

Prosecutors dismissed his charges of criminal domestic violence, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and third-degree assault and battery.