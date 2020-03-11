Orangeburg County Courthouse: Man admits sending nude pictures to child

A St. Matthews man admitted sending nude photos to a child under the age of 12, according to Orangeburg County court documents.

Robert Bradley Wayman, 23, of 262 Ott Sisters Road, pleaded guilty to disseminating obscene material to a minor 12 years or younger on March 5 before Circuit Judge Ed Dickson.

Dickson sentenced Wayman to 10 years in prison. After he serves 90 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center, the remainder of his sentence will be suspended to five years of probation.

Dickson is allowing Wayman to serve his time on Tuesdays through Thursdays.

He also ordered Wayman to comply with mental health treatment, take all of his prescribed medication and register as a sex offender.

Dickson gave him credit for already serving one day in jail.

Prosecutors dismissed his charge of criminal solicitation of a minor.

The S.C. Attorney General’s office said Wayman sent the nude photos to the child via social media on Nov. 14, 2018.