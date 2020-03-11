Orangeburg County Courthouse: Man admits sending nude pictures to child

A St. Matthews man admitted sending nude photos to a child under the age of 12, according to Orangeburg County court documents.
Robert Bradley Wayman, 23, of 262 Ott Sisters Road, pleaded guilty to disseminating obscene material to a minor 12 years or younger on March 5 before Circuit Judge Ed Dickson.
Dickson sentenced Wayman to 10 years in prison. After he serves 90 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center, the remainder of his sentence will be suspended to five years of probation.
Dickson is allowing Wayman to serve his time on Tuesdays through Thursdays.
He also ordered Wayman to comply with mental health treatment, take all of his prescribed medication and register as a sex offender.
Dickson gave him credit for already serving one day in jail.
Prosecutors dismissed his charge of criminal solicitation of a minor.
The S.C. Attorney General’s office said Wayman sent the nude photos to the child via social media on Nov. 14, 2018.
The case was investigated by the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators with the Butler County (Ohio) Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.
Wayman had a right to have his case heard in Calhoun County, but he signed a waiver of venue to have his case heard in Orangeburg County.
In other pleas:
• Andre Friskco, 58, of 852 Bryan Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery.
Dickson sentenced him to eight years in prison, suspended to three years of probation.
He stipulated that Friskco is not required to register as a sex offender.
He also ordered Friskco not to have any contact with the victim or her immediate family.
A grand jury indicted Friskco on his original charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. His indictment alleged he attempted to commit a lewd act upon a child younger than age 11 for the purposes of sexual desire.
• Sidney Thornton Zemp III, 54, of 620 Edward Street, Branchville, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and battery.
Dickson sentenced him to time served.
• Damia Black, 21, of 262 Dutton Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.
Dickson sentenced her to 90 days in jail, suspended to one year of probation.
He stipulated that her probation term could end once she completes a batterer’s treatment program.
Black is not allowed to possess any firearm or ammunition for the next three years.
• Joseph Parham, 49, of 1300 Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of heroin.
Dickson sentenced him to two years in prison, suspended to five years of probation.
He gave Parham credit for having already served 63 days in jail.
Dickson stipulated that Parham’s probation may end after three years upon the recommendation of his probation officer.
Dickson ordered him to comply with mental health and drug treatment, maintain full-time employment and not to have any negative contact with law enforcement.
Parham is also required to undergo random drug/alcohol testing. Dickson stipulated that there is a “zero tolerance” clause in affect.
As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed Parham’s charge of second-offense driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.