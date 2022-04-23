Orangeburg County Courthouse: Cope woman gets probation in domestic dispute

A 37-year-old Cope woman has been sentenced to probation in connection with a domestic dispute.

Mylinda Gail Bowman, of 184 Sawtooth Trail Road, pleaded guilty to threatening the life of a public official and two counts of malicious injury to personal property valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

During a recent term of court at the Orangeburg County Courthouse, Circuit Judge R. Ferrell Cothran Jr. sentenced Bowman to three years in prison, suspended to five years of probation.

He also ordered her to pay restitution.

Cothran gave Bowman credit for having already served 75 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

He stipulated that if she pays all court fees, fines and restitution, her probation term may end after two years.

As part of Bowman’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed charges of third-degree arson and resisting arrest.

Bowman’s charges stem from an April 3, 2021 domestic dispute.

A man accused Bowman of coming onto his father’s property to visit a child that she and the man had in common.

The man didn’t want Bowman to visit the child and she became upset, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Warrants accused Bowman of trying to set the man’s 1999 Ford Explorer on fire by placing a lawnmower seat in the rear compartment and igniting it. The man was able to remove it before it caused further damage.

Warrants also claimed she threw bricks at a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder and a 2021 Kia Telluride. One of the bricks allegedly bounced off of one of the vehicles and struck the man in his elbow.

Additional, warrants claimed she used a hammer to damage a 2006 Nissan Frontier and a 2021 Toyota Tacoma.

Bowman was also accused of damaging the man’s well pump as she tried to flee the scene.

She returned to the scene and deputies arrested her, the report states.

In other recent pleas:

• Sherwood Lorenzo Adams, 25, of 51 Nighthawk Lane, St. Matthews, pleaded guilty to grand larceny valued $10,000 or more and receiving stolen goods valued at $2,000 or less.

Cothran sentenced him to two years in prison and ordered him to pay restitution.

Cothran gave Adams credit for having already spent 330 days in jail.

Adams was originally charged with grand larceny valued at more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 with enhancement and receiving stolen goods valued at $2,000 or less with enhancement, but he pleaded guilty to grand larceny valued $10,000 or more and receiving stolen goods valued at $2,000 or less instead.

• Javorace Rahem Aiken, 26, of 4551 Daniel Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to pointing and presenting a firearm at a person and third-degree domestic violence.

Cothran sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.

He gave Aiken credit for having already served one day in jail.

As part of Aiken’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed two charges of third-degree assault and battery.

• Melvin Antonya Devon Brown Jr., 35, of 150 Laraleigh Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to hit-and-run with minor personal injury, assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest and threatening the life of a public official.

Cothran sentenced him to five years in prison, suspended to two years of probation after he serves 90 days in jail.

Brown is required to undergo random drug and alcohol testing.

Cothran gave him credit for having already served four days in jail.

Brown may serve his jail term on weekends.

As part of Brown’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the following charges: first-offense driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration of .10, transportation of alcohol with a broken seal and habitual traffic offender for driving under suspension.

• Qymane Tyrek L. Conner, 22, of 1339 Springdale Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to pointing and presenting a firearm at a person and third-degree assault and battery.

Cothran sentenced him to prison for three years, suspended to 18 months of probation.

He gave Conner credit for having already served three days in jail.

As part of Conner’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed charges of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and second-degree assault and battery.

• Jamie Leigh Dulin, 37, of 1497 Winding Pond Road, Manning, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base.

Cothran sentenced her to two years in prison, suspended to six months of probation.

• Donald Durant Farrow, 35, of 2905 Caralea Valley Drive, Concord, North Carolina, pleaded guilty to first-degree domestic violence.

Cothran sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.

He gave Farrow credit for having already served 126 days in jail.

• Jakorey Tyrique Jamison Barber, 22, of 1215 S. Kilbourne Road, Columbia, pleaded guilty to financial identity fraud and two counts of petit larceny valued at $2,000 or less.

Circuit Judge Clifton Newman sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.

He gave Barber credit for having already spent 366 days in jail.

The charges stem from a 2019 incident.

At the discretion of prosecutors, they dismissed charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony.

• Brock Charles McClothlin, 35, of 129 Tall Pines Road, Ladson, pleaded guilty to habitual traffic offender.

Newman sentenced him to 30 months in prison. He was given credit for having already served 275 days in jail.

