Orangeburg County Courthouse: Cameron man admits shooting at person

A 24-year-old Cameron man pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery on June 24.
Dequan Tymaine Keitt, of 130 Hallmark Drive, admitted that he shot at another man in a June 28, 2020 incident.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed three years.
Dickson suspended the sentence to three years of probation, which includes house arrest and Keitt wearing a GPS monitor.
Dickson stipulated that Keitt may only go to work or to the doctor while on house arrest.
Dickson noted that after nine months, he’ll review his order requiring Keitt to wear a GPS monitor.
He also ordered Keitt to have no contact with the man that he tried to shoot.
A grand jury indicted Keitt on his original charge of attempted murder, but he pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery instead.
As part of Keitt’s plea agreement, prosecutors dropped his charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
In other recent guilty pleas:
• John Henry Clark Jr., 55, of 590 Wilson Street, Orangeburg, entered an Alford guilty plea to first-degree assault and battery. An Alford plea allows a suspect to agree that a jury would likely find him guilty, but without the suspect actually admitting guilt.
Circuit Judge Daniel Hall sentenced him to time served.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators accused Clark of using a pistol to beat a man in the head back on June 7, 2019.
The 28-year-old victim was unresponsive and appeared to have white foam coming from his mouth when deputies found him.
An EMS supervisor later reported the victim, “might not live and the hospital was going to put him on a ventilator,” an incident report states.
According to Clark’s arrest warrant, the 28-year-old man was eventually able to give statements to law enforcement.
• Adrian Jackson, 36, of 414 Breezy Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension/habitual traffic offender status and first-offense simple possession of marijuana.
Hall sentenced him to time served.
A grand jury indicted Jackson on the charge of first-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana, but he pleaded guilty to first-offense simple possession of marijuana instead.
As part of Jackson’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed his charge of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony.
• Clinton Tyrone Tyler, 51, of 439 Rogers Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue light and first-offense driving under suspension (license not suspended for DUI).
Hall sentenced him to 90 days in jail, suspended to 13 months of probation. Tyler was given credit for having already served one day in jail.
As part of Tyler’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed his charge of receiving stolen goods valued at $2,000 or less.
• William Michael Campbell Jr., 36, of 2600 Binnicker Bridge Road, Cope, pleaded guilty to hit-and-run involving property damage.
Hall sentenced him to pay a $100 fine or report to jail for 30 days. He gave Campbell credit for already serving two days in jail.
According to Campbell’s indictment, he drove a vehicle that damaged a flower bed and a palm tree on Oct. 24, 2020.
As part of Campbell’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed his charge of second-offense driving without a license.
• Antonio Sharone Hammond, 39, of 703 Mels Court, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to enhanced shoplifting for third or subsequent offense.
Hall sentenced him to time served of 234 days in jail.
Hammond’s indictment accused him of taking two cases of Bud Light beer from Dodge’s convenience store in Orangeburg on Sept. 4, 2020.
• Demonti Ro’Shaud Goodwin, 23, of 820 Banashee Circle, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.
Hall sentenced him to 90 days in jail, suspended to 18 months of probation.
Hall stipulated that Goodwin’s probation term may end early upon his completion of non-specified requirements for domestic violence offenders.
Goodwin is prohibited from possessing any firearm or ammunition for the next three years.
