Orangeburg County Courthouse: Cameron man admits shooting at person

A 24-year-old Cameron man pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery on June 24.

Dequan Tymaine Keitt, of 130 Hallmark Drive, admitted that he shot at another man in a June 28, 2020 incident.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed three years.

Dickson suspended the sentence to three years of probation, which includes house arrest and Keitt wearing a GPS monitor.

Dickson stipulated that Keitt may only go to work or to the doctor while on house arrest.

Dickson noted that after nine months, he’ll review his order requiring Keitt to wear a GPS monitor.

He also ordered Keitt to have no contact with the man that he tried to shoot.

A grand jury indicted Keitt on his original charge of attempted murder, but he pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery instead.

As part of Keitt’s plea agreement, prosecutors dropped his charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

