Orangeburg County Courthouse: Burglar sentenced to 17 years

A Mayesville man pleaded guilty to four first-degree burglaries on Feb. 4 and received a 17-year prison sentence.
Herman J. Brunson Jr., 36, of 3970 Slip Road, pleaded guilty before Circuit Judge Ed Dickson.
Dickson gave him credit for having already spent 533 days in prison.
Brunson committed two burglaries in Branchville and two in Dorchester County.
Each of the burglaries took place in August 2018.
Brunson has been in prison since July 15, 2019 after pleading guilty to one count of non-violent second-degree burglary in Clarendon County from 2017.
In other guilty pleas:
• James Daniel Hancock, 42, of 188 Barefoot Road, Batesburg, pleaded guilty to unlawfully disseminating obscene material to a person under 18 years of age.
Dickson sentenced him to five years in prison, suspended to 18 months of probation.
He gave Hancock credit for having already served five days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
Hancock does not have to register as a sex offender.
According to his indictment, Hancock sent a photo of himself in his underwear to a minor through Facebook Messenger on July 15, 2017.
• Ira James Fanning, 19, of 1999 Old Edisto Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun.
Dickson sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed one year, suspended to one year of probation.
He gave Fanning credit for having already served two days in jail.
Fanning had a charge of carrying weapons on school property, but that charge was dismissed due to prosecutorial discretion.
• Bobby Miller, 41, of Cue Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
A grand jury indicted him on the original charge of attempted murder.
Dickson sentenced him to 10 years in prison. After he serves four years, the remainder of the sentence will be suspended to three years of probation.
Dickson gave him credit for having already served 319 days in jail.
On March 16, 2019, Miller shot another man in the upper body.
• Tyler Malik Williams-Stokes, 23, of 88 Knights Avenue, Walterboro, pleaded guilty to breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature.
Dickson sentenced him to 30 days in jail or a fine of $100.
• Wayne Bruce Wright, 53, of 2296 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to financial transaction card theft, breaking into a motor vehicle and financial transaction card theft valued more than $500 in a six-month period.
Dickson sentenced him to five years in prison, suspended to five years of probation.
He gave Wright credit for having already served 134 days in jail.
He also ordered Wright to pay restitution.
• Scott C. Dyches, 37, of 112 Gunshop Road, Neeses, pleaded guilty to use of vehicle without permission for temporary purpose only, unconnected to other crime.
Dickson sentenced him to time served of 137 days in jail.
• Rebecca Pantaleon, 25, of 111 Masonia Lane, Cordova, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen goods valued between $2,000 and $10,000.
Dickson sentenced her to two years in prison, suspended to 18 months of probation.
He also ordered her to complete substance abuse counseling and treatment.
She’s also ordered to undergo random drug/alcohol testing.
A grand jury indicted her on her original charge of grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.