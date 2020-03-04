Orangeburg County Courthouse: Burglar sentenced to 17 years

• Ira James Fanning, 19, of 1999 Old Edisto Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Dickson sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed one year, suspended to one year of probation.

He gave Fanning credit for having already served two days in jail.

Fanning had a charge of carrying weapons on school property, but that charge was dismissed due to prosecutorial discretion.

• Bobby Miller, 41, of Cue Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

A grand jury indicted him on the original charge of attempted murder.

Dickson sentenced him to 10 years in prison. After he serves four years, the remainder of the sentence will be suspended to three years of probation.

Dickson gave him credit for having already served 319 days in jail.

On March 16, 2019, Miller shot another man in the upper body.

• Tyler Malik Williams-Stokes, 23, of 88 Knights Avenue, Walterboro, pleaded guilty to breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature.

Dickson sentenced him to 30 days in jail or a fine of $100.