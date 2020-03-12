Orangeburg County Courthouse: Burglar pleads guilty to lesser charges

A Lexington man accused of multiple felonies, including kidnapping, armed robbery, first-degree burglary and more, pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

Marshall Spence Meeks, 21, of 147 Crystal Springs Road, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-offense third-degree burglary.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed five years on March 5.

As part of his plea agreement, the prosecutors dismissed the following charges: armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, first-degree burglary, malicious injury to real property, two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of petit larceny.

Meeks’ charges stem from two incidents, one on Nov. 24, 2018 and another on Oct. 25, 2019.

All of the dismissed charges are from the 2018 incident.

Meeks’ arrest in that case took place after a manhunt on Dec. 2, 2018.

An Orangeburg County woman told deputies that around 7:15 a.m. on Nov. 24, 2018, she spotted a man inside of her home and brandishing a handgun.