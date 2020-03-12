Orangeburg County Courthouse: Burglar pleads guilty to lesser charges

A Lexington man accused of multiple felonies, including kidnapping, armed robbery, first-degree burglary and more, pleaded guilty to lesser charges.
Marshall Spence Meeks, 21, of 147 Crystal Springs Road, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-offense third-degree burglary.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed five years on March 5.
As part of his plea agreement, the prosecutors dismissed the following charges: armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, first-degree burglary, malicious injury to real property, two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of petit larceny.
Meeks’ charges stem from two incidents, one on Nov. 24, 2018 and another on Oct. 25, 2019.
All of the dismissed charges are from the 2018 incident.
Meeks’ arrest in that case took place after a manhunt on Dec. 2, 2018.
An Orangeburg County woman told deputies that around 7:15 a.m. on Nov. 24, 2018, she spotted a man inside of her home and brandishing a handgun.
He pointed the gun at her and her daughter and demanded her purse, she said.
Authorities said he took financial transaction cards, jewelry and prescription medication.
The woman also reported that someone broke into her former residence and stole a big screen TV.
In other guilty pleas:
• Charlene Hair, 55, of 609 Rivelon Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine.
Dickson sentenced her to three years in prison, suspended to 18 months of probation.
He gave her credit for having already served 41 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
He also ordered her to be evaluated for mental health and drug treatment and to comply with all recommended treatment.
• Jaclyn Elise Freeman, 28, of 3825 Woodridge Circle, Little River, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of heroin.
Dickson sentenced her to 90 days in jail and gave her credit for having already served 54 days there.
• Derrick Lamar Sumter, 34, of 132 Libra Road, Santee, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.
Dickson sentenced him to 90 days in jail, suspended to one year of probation.
He stipulated that Sumter’s probation term may end after he completes a batterer’s treatment program.
Sumter is not allowed to possess any firearm or ammunition for the next three years.
As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the charge of malicious injury to real property.
• Rolla Clifford Lieurance Jr., 77, of 8 Thomas Walter Circle, Santee, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Dickson sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to probation for 18 years.
A grand jury indicted him on his original charge of first-offense manufacturing marijuana.
As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the charge of first-offense possession of a controlled substance.
• Dean Alan Brown III, 25, of 205 Boone Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to resisting arrest.
Dickson sentenced him to six months in prison or a fine of $500.
Prosecutors decided to drop the charges of possession of a stolen pistol and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
