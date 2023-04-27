A 22-year-old man accused of having sex with a 12-year-old girl had his bond set at $250,000 on Thursday. If he’s released, he’ll be under strict house arrest.

Landin Nathaniel Crosby, of Clifton Drive, Estill, is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

He’s been at the Orangeburg County Detention Center since he was charged by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office about a month ago.

He was previously charged by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office with two counts each of kidnapping and criminal solicitation of a minor, as well as one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. He had been free on a $100,000 bond in that case.

The accuser is the same in the Orangeburg and Calhoun county cases.

Crosby and the 12-year-old girl allegedly met each other last year through the social media application Snapchat. The alleged incidents occurred between Dec. 26, 2022 and Jan. 19, 2023.

Circuit Judge Diane Goodstein added Crosby’s $250,000 bond in the Orangeburg County case to the $100,000 bond set in Calhoun County.

She also stipulated that he must wear a GPS monitor 24 hours a day, seven days a week and reside in his parents’ house with them.

He’s allowed to only leave the house for medical appointments, which includes counseling, or to visit his lawyer.

Goodstein also ordered him not to be around anyone under the age of 18, which includes relatives who may visit for holidays.

Crosby is also not allowed to possess any electronic devices. She noted he’s not allowed to watch TV using an internet streaming service. She said he should read a book instead.

She will consider the bond conditions after six months if his attorney, Taylor Bell, provides a list of employment opportunities that would be available to Crosby.

If Crosby is convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison on each count of kidnapping alone.