Orangeburg County court: Man guilty in home invasion; teen suffered gunshot wound

A 20-year-old North man will spend the next several years in prison.
Colten Gage Williams, of 1380 Ninety Six Road, pleaded guilty on Feb. 4 to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and violent second-degree burglary.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to six years in prison. Dickson gave him credit for having already served 371 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
A grand jury indicted Williams on the original charges of first-degree burglary and attempted murder.
Prosecutors dismissed the charges of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, criminal conspiracy and three counts of attempted murder.
Williams took part in a Jan. 29, 2019 home invasion that left a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the hip.
Two adults and two youths, including an 8-year-old, were inside of the home at the time.
Others charged in the incident include: Justin Ray Williams, 26, of 4935 Savannah Highway, North; Nathaniel Isaiah Roberts, 21, of 104 Henry Road, Neeses and David Williams, 18, address not provided. Their charges are pending.
In other pleas:
• Dimitrios Lamont Vail, 45, of 377 Harvest Lane, Santee, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and battery.
Dickson sentenced him to two years in prison, suspended to one year of probation.
A grand jury indicted Vail on the charge of attempted murder.
Vail admitted he shot a co-worker in the leg during a card game that took place on April 12, 2018.
• Ashlyn Brooke Soles, 25, of 292 Sabb Road, Cope, pleaded guilty to two counts of non-violent second-degree burglary.
Dickson sentenced her to five years in prison. After she serves two years, the remainder of her sentence will be suspended to five years of probation.
He also ordered her to pay restitution.
You have free articles remaining.
Dickson ordered Soles to not have any contact with the victims or trespass on their property.
As part of her plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed her charge of petit larceny.
• Keyon B. Kelly, 38, of 502 Fairy Range, Branchville, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen pistol.
Dickson sentenced him to five years in prison and a fine of $100, suspended to two years of probation.
• Shazuis Ahijah Riley, 28, of 530 Sunnyside Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to pointing or presenting a firearm at a person and first-offense failure to stop for blue light.
Dickson sentenced him to five years in prison. After he serves two years, the remainder of the sentence will be suspended to two years of probation.
He gave Riley credit for having already served 463 days in jail.
• Mark Andrew Garrett, 27, of 505 Rosewood Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue light.
Dickson sentenced him to 60 days in jail and gave him credit for having already served two days there.
He’s allowing Garrett to serve time on weekends.
• Sopheia Cheri Garvin, 37, of 2819 Shadblow Lane, West Columbia, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun.
Dickson sentenced her to 90 days in jail or a $100 fine.
• Tiffany Jenelle Johnson, 27, of 143 Joe Paul Drive, Cordova, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.
Dickson sentenced her to one year in prison, suspended to one year of probation.
He stipulated that her probation may end early upon her successful completion of a batterer’s treatment program.
Johnson is not allowed to possess any firearm or ammunition for the next three years.
• Thomas James Spires, 35, of 4492 Main Trail Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to hit-and-run involving property damage.
Circuit Judge Diane Goodstein sentenced him to one year in prison, suspended to one year of probation which he’s allowed to serve during his current probation term.
She also ordered him to pay restitution and stipulated that his probation term may end early once he pays restitution.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.