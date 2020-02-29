Orangeburg County court: Man guilty in home invasion; teen suffered gunshot wound

Dickson sentenced him to two years in prison, suspended to one year of probation.

A grand jury indicted Vail on the charge of attempted murder.

Vail admitted he shot a co-worker in the leg during a card game that took place on April 12, 2018.

• Ashlyn Brooke Soles, 25, of 292 Sabb Road, Cope, pleaded guilty to two counts of non-violent second-degree burglary.

Dickson sentenced her to five years in prison. After she serves two years, the remainder of her sentence will be suspended to five years of probation.

He also ordered her to pay restitution.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dickson ordered Soles to not have any contact with the victims or trespass on their property.

As part of her plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed her charge of petit larceny.

• Keyon B. Kelly, 38, of 502 Fairy Range, Branchville, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen pistol.

Dickson sentenced him to five years in prison and a fine of $100, suspended to two years of probation.