Orangeburg County court: Family Dollar robber in prison

A 37-year-old man will spend over a decade in prison after pleading guilty to an armed robbery in Orangeburg.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced Jerry Lee Williams of 119 Lees Drive, Reevesville, to 14 years in prison.

Dickson gave Williams credit for having already spent 405 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Dickson recommended that Williams undergo drug and mental health treatment and comply with treatment plans.

On Nov. 13, 2018, Williams robbed the Family Dollar on Joe Jeffords Highway.

He got away with a small amount of cash, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No one was injured during the holdup.

Law enforcement caught up with Williams during a traffic stop in Shelby, N.C. on Nov. 29, 2018.

In a separate plea, Dajon Arkell Robinson, 22, of 118 Kinsey Court, Cordova, pleaded guilty to grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Dickson sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed three years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.