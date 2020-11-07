Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office: Shooting victim’s name released

The name of the 18-year-old killed Wednesday in Neeses has been released.

Sir’Kyrio Ansley of Haygood Avenue, Barnwell, died of a fatal gunshot wound, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean D. Fogle.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators are seeking two gunmen they believe shot and killed Ansley during an argument.

Just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, someone called 911 to report a vehicle near Cavalry Church Road in Neeses. The caller stated the motorist suffered what appeared to be an injury to the upper body.

Witnesses told investigators that earlier they had seen the victim’s Kia on the property of nearby Lebanon United Methodist Church.

Witnesses reported a black male with long dreadlocks exited a green or blue Jeep Cherokee parked beside the Kia.

After the subject approached the vehicle, there was some type of altercation resulting in the victim speeding away before crashing into a fire hydrant across the road, the witnesses claimed.

Security video provided by members of the church shows the scenario described by the witnesses, according to the sheriff's office. The video can be viewed at TheTandD.com.

If anyone has any information on the fatal shooting or the two gunmen in the blue/green Jeep, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

