Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office: 2 men died of gunshot wounds

The two men who were shot to death in an Orangeburg yard on Friday have been identified.

Jamarious Loynes, 27, of Seawright Street, Orangeburg and Deangelo Bryant, 25, of Bryant Road, Estill, died at the scene of gunshot wounds, Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said on Monday.

Autopsies were performed on Monday. The deaths were determined to be homicides, Fogle said.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators received a call just after 5 p.m. Friday reporting that two males were lying in a yard near the junction of Belleville Road and Coleman Avenue.

At this point no motive has been identified.

If anyone has any information on the incident, they are urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 7 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.