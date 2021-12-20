 Skip to main content
Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office: 2 men died of gunshot wounds

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Belleville Road home on Friday where two people died in a shooting incident.

 T&D CORRESPONDENT RICHARD REID

The two men who were shot to death in an Orangeburg yard on Friday have been identified.

The two men who were shot to death in an Orangeburg yard on Friday have been identified.

Jamarious Loynes, 27, of Seawright Street, Orangeburg and Deangelo Bryant, 25, of Bryant Road, Estill, died at the scene of gunshot wounds, Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said on Monday.

Autopsies were performed on Monday. The deaths were determined to be homicides, Fogle said.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators received a call just after 5 p.m. Friday reporting that two males were lying in a yard near the junction of Belleville Road and Coleman Avenue.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office responds to a shooting incident.

At this point no motive has been identified.

If anyone has any information on the incident, they are urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

