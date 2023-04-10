The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who was shot and killed on Easter at a hotel outside Orangeburg.

Dantavious Dowling, 15, of Poplar Avenue, Denmark, was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, Fogle said.

Just before noon on Sunday, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the Southern Lodge Hotel, located at 3616 St. Matthews Road.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550. Callers don’t have to give their names.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.