Orangeburg County catalytic converter thief sought

Investigators are seeking the person who stole a catalytic converter last week, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

“This subject was in an Audi A4 which was clearly caught on camera,” he said. “If anyone knows who owns or drives this vehicle, please give us a call.”

Security cameras at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home captured what appears to be a dark in color Audi driving onto the Columbia Road property around 7:10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6.

A white male is seen exiting the four-door vehicle before re-entering the Audi and driving to the other side of the facility.

Employees later discovered a catalytic converter had been removed from a limousine.

Repairs are estimated to be around $2,000 for the automotive part.

If anyone has any information on the subject or incident, they are urged to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Anyone with information can also submit tips to Crimestoppers from a smart phone or other mobile device by using the P3 Tips app.