Orangeburg County carjacking suspect stopped in Bamberg

The suspect in a weekend carjacking was taken into custody following a chase in Bamberg County, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

“This individual was taken into custody after he was fleeing from Denmark police and ran into Bamberg police,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.

“My investigators determined this was the individual we were looking for,” Ravenell said.

Shia Lee, 31, of Burlington, N.C., is facing charges of carjacking and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in Orangeburg County, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office alleges Lee stole a Jeep at gunpoint from an off-duty police officer Saturday night at the rest area on Interstate 26 east, near the 154 mile marker.

Lee was taken into custody Sunday morning after a vehicle was stolen from a convenience store around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Ravenell said. Branchville police began searching for the vehicle.

About 20 minutes later, Denmark police attempted to stop the vehicle after it was spotted in that jurisdiction.

However, the vehicle sped off, eventually turning back toward Bamberg.