Orangeburg County carjacking suspect in custody

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says it has apprehended a suspect in a Tuesday afternoon carjacking.

The suspect was taken into custody and the vehicle was recovered “after a vehicle pursuit and brief perimeter search of an area just north of Orangeburg,” sheriff’s office spokesman Richard Walker said in a release.

“Sheriff (Leroy) Ravenell congratulated his deputies and thanked the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources for their assistance,” Walker said.

A male armed with a handgun approached a motorist at 12:30 p.m. at the Quick Pantry located at the intersection of Five Chop Road and the Highway 178 bypass, Ravenell said.

The motorist was forced out of a blue Dodge Dakota.

The sheriff’s office then asked for the public’s help locating the vehicle and suspect.

