Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
Someone tore holes through the rear brick walls of two businesses to gain entry, according to sheriff’s office incident reports.
Sheriff’s office spokesman Richard Walker said investigators believe the two cases are related.
In the first incident, the manager of Brian’s Package Store at 1091 Five Chop Road, Santee, called deputies after receiving a phone call from his alarm company just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Surveillance video showed the burglar entering the business through a hole in the back of the building at 3:48 a.m. The burglar moved directly to the filing cabinets and then to the cash register.
The burglar was unsuccessful in opening the cash register and the filing cabinets appeared unbothered.
The burglar then hurriedly left the scene when the manager arrived.
The manager said boxes of Svedka were damaged.
Deputies responded to the Quick Store at 4411 Rowesville Road, Rowesville, at 4:02 a.m. Wednesday after dispatchers notified them of an activated alarm.
The front door was locked, but there was a “fresh, human-size hold in the brick wall at the rear of the business,” the report states.
Several cases of beer were damaged when the burglar forced entry into the building, the report states.
The report says, “the suspect used an object to break down the brick wall and create a hole big enough for him/her to crawl through.”
Deputies recovered a brown book bag with USMC on it from the scene and placed it in evidence lockers.
In other reports:
• A Eutawville man alleged Tuesday afternoon that a woman hit him in the head and right knee with a muffler.
• An Orangeburg woman reported Tuesday afternoon that someone stole her Samsung Galaxy cellphone valued at $1,238 from her unlocked vehicle, which was parked at the Lowes on North Road, according to an incident report.
• A state trooper reported at 4:50 a.m. Wednesday that while he was on the way to assist the Swansea Police Department, he collided with a raccoon and caused $600 in damage to the front bumper of his department-issued 2015 Ford Explorer. The incident happened at the intersection of Highway 33 and Till Road in Orangeburg.
