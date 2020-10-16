Orangeburg County Animal Control takes horses from owners; report says buying food became hardship

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
Two horses are now under the care of Orangeburg County Animal Control, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The report states that the horses’ “ribs and their hip bones were protruding from their bodies” when Animal Control arrived at the place where they were housed in Livingston.
The owners recently fell on hard times because of coronavirus-related layoffs and buying adequate food for the animals became a hardship, the report said.
Animal Control removed the horses to receive veterinary care on Thursday.
In other reports:
• Someone cut catalytic converters from three vehicles at O’Cain Construction Company Inc., located on Cut Off Road in Orangeburg, around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.
The theft was captured on surveillance cameras.
The catalytic converters were cut from the following company vehicles: a 2002 white Ford 350, a 2014 white Ford 150 and a 2020 white Ford F150.
The value of the stolen catalytic converters is $1,500.
• A Champy Road woman reported Thursday that someone burglarized her home while she was out of town for three weeks.
The following items were stolen: a flat-screen television, a Hisense dehumidifier, a window air conditioning unit, a weed trimmer and a gas grill.
The items are valued at $1,100.
• Someone stole an Orangeburg woman’s 2007 black BMW 328 from her Mill Branch Road driveway on Thursday night.
She told deputies she wasn’t sure if she’d locked her vehicle, but she had the key to it, although she’d lost the spare key, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
She noted that a rear passenger window was damaged and covered by plastic.
The vehicle is valued at $5,000.
