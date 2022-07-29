Orangeburg cashier accused of stealing; others charged with shoplifting

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A former Ollie’s Bargain Outlet cashier is accused of letting customers leave the business without paying the full price for items, and stealing money from the store.

The Orangeburg woman is charged with one misdemeanor count of breach of trust with fraudulent intent valued less than $2,000. She was taken into custody Wednesday.

Within the past week, five of the six customers, who are facing shoplifting charges, have been taken into custody.

According to an incident report, a total of $2,059 in money and $1,638 in merchandise was stolen from the store at 1462 Chestnut Street.

The stolen items allegedly include:

• A comforter

• Floor rugs

• A cooking kit

• A ceiling fan

• Pillows

• Hula-hoops

• Toys

Warrants claim the thefts and fraudulent transactions were recorded on the store’s surveillance videos.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A concerned Orangeburg mom called deputies on Thursday claiming that a 31-year-old man was texting her 14-year-old daughter, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The mom said she only knew the man by his street name.

She claimed the man texted her daughter messages such as, “You are sexy” and “Nobody has to know about us, age doesn’t matter.”

The case remains under investigation.

In an unrelated report, an employee of Monster Storage, located at 1758 St. Matthews Road, reported on Thursday that the business let someone use a 2021 white Chevrolet from the business on May 13. The person was supposed to return the vehicle to a Charleston business on May 17.

The employee claims the customer never returned the vehicle.

It is valued at $40,000.