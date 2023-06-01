Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A customer cashed two checks and both of them bounced, an Orangeburg business manager reported.

The total loss to Morehouse Huber Inc., located at 160 George Patton Street, is $5,327.86.

The manager said a regular customer cashed two checks from an Orangeburg septic tank company on April 27.

One totaled $2,062.97 and the other totaled $3,264.89.

The manager told police it was unusual for the customer to use checks.

Employees attempted to reach the man who cashed the checks, but weren’t successful, she said.

The manager reported the concern to police on May 26.