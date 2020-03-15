Orangeburg burglar sentenced to two years in prison

An Orangeburg man will spend two years in prison for committing two burglaries.

Huey J. Williams Jr., 39, of 370 Saint Paul Street, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-offense third-degree burglary before Circuit Judge Ed Dickson last month.

Dickson sentenced him to prison for five years. After he serves two years, the remainder of his sentence will be suspended to five years of probation.

He gave Williams credit for the time he’s spent at the Orangeburg County Detention Center since Sept. 7, 2019.

He also ordered Williams to pay restitution and stipulated that his probation term may end early if he satisfies the payment.

A grand jury indicted Williams on his original charges of first-degree burglary.

As part of Williams’ plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed two counts of petit larceny.

In other guilty pleas:

• Robert Wesley Crum, 38, of 150 Poppy Road, Cope, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine.

Dickson sentenced him to prison for three years, suspended to probation for 18 months.