Orangeburg burglar sentenced to two years in prison

An Orangeburg man will spend two years in prison for committing two burglaries.
Huey J. Williams Jr., 39, of 370 Saint Paul Street, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-offense third-degree burglary before Circuit Judge Ed Dickson last month.
Dickson sentenced him to prison for five years. After he serves two years, the remainder of his sentence will be suspended to five years of probation.
He gave Williams credit for the time he’s spent at the Orangeburg County Detention Center since Sept. 7, 2019.
He also ordered Williams to pay restitution and stipulated that his probation term may end early if he satisfies the payment.
A grand jury indicted Williams on his original charges of first-degree burglary.
As part of Williams’ plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed two counts of petit larceny.
In other guilty pleas:
• Robert Wesley Crum, 38, of 150 Poppy Road, Cope, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine.
Dickson sentenced him to prison for three years, suspended to probation for 18 months.
• Alecia Marie Youngblood, 38, of 663 Spring Hill Road, Lexington, pleaded guilty to forgery, no dollar amount given.
Dickson sentenced her to two years in prison, suspended to probation for one year.
He gave her credit for serving one day in jail.
He stipulated that if she pays restitution, her probation may end after six months.
• Octavia Louise Patterson, 28, of 721 Willow Oak Drive, Columbia, pleaded guilty to second-offense driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI.
Dickson sentenced her to 60 days in jail or a $600 fine.
A grand jury indicted her on her original charge of habitual traffic offender.
• Olanda Cepeda Givens, 50, of 229 Crossover Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense driving under the influence.
Dickson sentenced him to time served.
A grand jury indicted Givens on his original charge of second-offense driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration of less than .10.
A judge dismissed Givens’ other charges of giving false information to law enforcement and first-offense possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
• Edward Leantonio Friday, 40, of 242 Jensen Court, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty resisting arrest and second-degree domestic violence.
Dickson sentenced him to time served.
A grand jury indicted him on his original charge of first-degree domestic violence.
Friday is not allowed to possess any ammunition or firearm for the next three years.
As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the charge of threatening the life of a public official.
