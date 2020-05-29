Orangeburg apartment fire displaces 14

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A fire at St. Paul’s Apartments on Fletcher Street displaced 14 people on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire started when a plastic clothes hanger, with clothing attached, caught fire on top of a water heater just after 3:30 p.m., according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety fire report.

A caller reported seeing fire coming up a wall in one of the units, the report states.

When firefighters arrived, they saw light smoke at the scene, but on the second floor, they found heavy smoke without an active fire.

“The source of the fire was found to be a water heater located in a closet of an upstairs bedroom. A water line supplying the water to the heater ruptured. It is believed when this occurred, it extinguished the fire,” the report states.

The American Red Cross is assisting three families at the apartment complex by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, other essentials and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

No residents or firefighters were injured.

The fire caused an estimated $10,000 in losses and $5,000 in damages.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

