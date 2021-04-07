Orangeburg 7-year-old stable after being hit by vehicle

Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
A 7-year-old Orangeburg boy is stable and doesn’t have any broken bones after witnesses said he ran out into Glover Street on Tuesday afternoon and a vehicle struck him, according to Capt. Alfred Alexander.
The incident occurred around 3:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of Glover Street.
When officers arrived on the scene, they saw the boy crying and bleeding while lying on the sidewalk.
Orangeburg County EMS arrived and initially loaded the boy into an ambulance, but a decision was made to fly him to Prisma Health Richland in Columbia instead, the incident report states.
Officers help set up a landing zone so the medical helicopter could land to take the boy to Columbia.
In the meantime, officers spoke with a woman at the scene who was “very upset and crying,” the report states.
She told officers that as she traveled down Glover Street toward Rowe Street, that the boy ran into the roadway from between two houses and that she didn’t see him until she struck him with her vehicle.
The boy’s stepfather told officers that he was in the back yard putting food on the grill and the boy was with him.
He had told the boy not to run into the roadway, the report states.
He explained to officers that as he put food on the grill, the boy ran toward the front yard and then he heard yelling.
He said the vehicle struck the boy when the boy attempted to cross the street to play with children on the other side, the report states.
No one else was injured.
In other reports:
- A man allegedly punched a woman twice in her head and threatened her with a gun in attempts to get a bag of money from her at a Malibu Drive apartment on Saturday night, according to an incident report.
The woman told officers she’d known the man for about two weeks.
She said the man exited her apartment around 9:45 p.m. and she closed the door behind him.
She claimed the man then kicked the door open and attempted to take a bag of money from her.
She held onto the bag, she said, as the man allegedly punched her twice in the face and then pulled a firearm from waistband and threatened to use it.
He fled from the apartment.
Orangeburg County medics treated the woman’s injuries at the scene and she declined going to the hospital for treatment.
- An Autumn Street woman told officers that a male and female robbed her at gunpoint around 10:20 p.m. on April 1.
She claimed a female came to her door and identified herself before returning to a vehicle.
She said the female then returned to the woman and pointed a gun at the woman’s head and they tussled.
During the tussle, the female allegedly took a $100 bill from the woman’s hand, the report states.
When she looked back at the doorway, a male stood there and allegedly pointed a gun.
She slammed the door shut, the report states, but heard someone fire a round towards the residence.
Officers discovered a bullet entered the home through the door frame and lodged in the wall opposite of it. They also collected a 9mm shell casing from the yard.
- Someone fired a gun while at a gas pump at the Xpress Travel Center at 1935 Old Edisto Road around 11:30 p.m. on Monday.
Officers recovered a 9mm shell casing at the scene.
- On Tuesday, a Malibu Drive resident called police claiming that someone cleaned out his apartment while he was out of town.
He told officers that he owed rent but reached an agreement with an employee of the apartment complex that he’d pay it by April 1.
He told officers he went out of town on March 25 to work and when he returned on April 6, his apartment was completely empty.
He showed officers a document dated March 29 saying he owed $2,940 in rent and had until April 9 to pay it.
A neighbor allegedly told officers that she saw people taking items from the man’s apartment while he was away.
The man said the items missing from his apartment are valued at $1,700.
Contact the writer:mbrown@timesanddemocrat.comor 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.