Orangeburg 7-year-old stable after being hit by vehicle

A 7-year-old Orangeburg boy is stable and doesn’t have any broken bones after witnesses said he ran out into Glover Street on Tuesday afternoon and a vehicle struck him, according to Capt. Alfred Alexander.

The incident occurred around 3:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of Glover Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they saw the boy crying and bleeding while lying on the sidewalk.

Orangeburg County EMS arrived and initially loaded the boy into an ambulance, but a decision was made to fly him to Prisma Health Richland in Columbia instead, the incident report states.

Officers help set up a landing zone so the medical helicopter could land to take the boy to Columbia.

In the meantime, officers spoke with a woman at the scene who was “very upset and crying,” the report states.

She told officers that as she traveled down Glover Street toward Rowe Street, that the boy ran into the roadway from between two houses and that she didn’t see him until she struck him with her vehicle.