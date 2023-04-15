The unresolved death of a Hampton County man is getting a second look, thanks to the S.C. Law Enforcement Division and Orangeburg County’s own Dr. Kenneth “Kenny” Kinsey.

“We just need a small break. Someone knows something, no matter what manner, somebody knows something,” Kinsey said.

Kinsey, who works full-time as Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy, recently made national – even international headlines – during the trial of Alex Murdaugh, held in Colleton County.

A jury convicted Murdaugh in the murders of his wife and son, Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.

Kinsey testified as an expert witness in the trial after the S.C. Attorney General’s Office hired him to review evidence in the case and speculate how Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were murdered.

Eric Bland and Ronnie Richter were hired by Sandy Smith, whose 19-year-old son Stephen Smith was found dead in the middle of the two-lane rural highway, Sandy Run Road, back on July 8, 2015.

The man’s car, with the gas cap removed and wallet still inside, was found a short distance away.

An S.C. state trooper who worked the scene didn’t think Smith’s death was an accident. Nonetheless, a pathologist determined Smith’s death was due to a hit-and-run.

SLED launched an investigation in to his death beginning in 2021 after reviewing files about it provided by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Sandy Smith started a GoFundMe fundraiser to gather up enough money to have her son’s body exhumed for a second autopsy. That exhumation took place the first weekend in April.

A few weeks before, Bland and Richter hired Kinsey to analyze evidence gathered in the man’s death.

Kinsey said he’s “Honored and humbled to be trusted enough, first. They (Bland and Richter) felt confident in my abilities and skills that I could add something to this investigation.”

“So I jumped at the opportunity when they asked and I’m so humbled and honored they would ask me,” he said.

Kinsey said he’s conducting his investigation alongside SLED’s.

Kinsey said he was invited to attend the exhumation of the man’s body but had other matters to tend to in Hampton County that day as part of the death investigation.

“I have complete confidence with Dr. (Michelle) DuPre and the other doctors who performed that procedure. Their documents are very complete and they’re masters of their game,” Kinsey said.

That same day, Kinsey said he was “trying to work out every avenue that Mr. Smith might have traveled.”

Kinsey explained, “Once they exhumed Mr. Smith’s vault, they took it to an undisclosed location. All under chain of custody, they took his coffin out of the vault very professionally.”

“They put it in a funeral home van and police escorted it to an undisclosed location in Florida (for the autopsy), along with the pathologists, until returned to the cemetery,” Kinsey said.

Kinsey said this isn’t the first time he’s been tasked with forensic analysis after exhuming a body.

“I’ve taken part in two exhumations and one second autopsy after the individual was taken through the funeral process,” he said.

“We actually, under court order, had to stop the service and take the young lady for an autopsy,” he noted.

He said the second autopsies of those prior cases proved to be helpful in their respective investigations.

As for Stephen Smith’s second autopsy, SLED has since determined his death to be a homicide.

But the analysis of his death isn’t a simple one.

“This isn’t a bloodstain case. This isn’t a fingerprint or tire track (case), this is verifying everything that was done the first time and starting fresh,” he said.

Kinsey said the investigation also explores other avenues.

“If information comes forward, no matter how small or how big, it’s going to be looked at, it’s going to be analyzed,” he said.

“And if it can be excluded, then it will be excluded; then you’re back in the ballgame. If it’s something that would be helpful to SLED, then it’s going to be provided to SLED immediately and we’ll take their direction as to whether we need to dig deeper or not and let those men and women do what they do,” he said.

“This is a parallel investigation, but it’s not a bad thing. This is trying to supplement. We’re going to try to help where we can and try to get the Smith family some answers,” Kinsey said.

“Hopefully putting it (Stephen Smith’s death investigation) out there and center is going to put pressure on where pressure needs to be applied and it’s going to help somebody come forward,” he said.

A cash reward of $35,000 is offered to the person who can provide information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for Stephen Smith’s death.

To report tips, call SLED at 1-803-737-9000 and ask for investigative services or email tips@sled.sc.gov.