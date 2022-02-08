Opening arguments scheduled in trial; four accused of killing four, injuring one

An Orangeburg County jury is expected to hear opening arguments on Wednesday as the trial for three murder suspects gets underway in the 2015 quadruple homicide near Holly Hill.

Four Eutawville men are accused of four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder: Antley Jermaine “Jackie Man” Scott, Robert Lee “Pockets” Bailey, Luther Joseph Smith and Derrick Warren Coleman.

Scott, Bailey and Smith are being tried together. Coleman is listed as a potential witness who may testify during the trial.

The trial may take about two weeks, according to Circuit Judge Ed Dickson.

Among those slain on July 15, 2015 were:

• Tamara Alexis Perry, 14, hoped to attend Howard University in Washington, D.C. She loved babies and aimed to be a pediatrician one day. She loved church and was well-mannered.

• Shamekia Sanders, 17, was helpful, caring and sharing. She was a cheerleader and looked forward to her senior year of high school. She tried to make people laugh.

• Krystal Hutto, 28, had a life filled with tragedy. Neighbors described her as a good person.

• Jerome Butler, 50, worked as a mechanic in Holly Hill. He was called happy-go-lucky.

Dreamzz Nelson, who was then 8, was the lone survivor of the shooting at 7050 Old State Road.

Nelson underwent surgery at the Medical University of South Carolina.

He then went to a children’s rehabilitation center in Charlotte, N.C.

He initially used a wheelchair after he was shot, but worked hard to gain more independence.

Perry, Sanders and Nelson were half-siblings.

