One person was injured in a shooting incident at a Bamberg apartment complex on Tuesday.

The Bamberg Police Department is investigating the incident.

Charges are pending against two individuals, who are being held at the Bamberg County Detention Center, according to the department.

Gunshots were reported at 7:24 p.m. at Seaborn Greene Apartments on Race Street, according to a Bamberg Police Department incident report.

A shooting victim was transported to the Bamberg-Barnwell Emergency Medical Center.

Officers were told to be on the lookout for a red pickup truck. An officer responding to the shooting spotted a vehicle matching that description turning onto Bridge Street.

The officer followed the vehicle to Ott Street and then to Main Highway.

The officer activated his siren and the truck sped up, the report said. The officer chased the truck, eventually ending up on Char-Augusta Road heading west toward Barnwell County. Both Barnwell County and Blackville Police departments were notified.

The pursuit was terminated at the intersection of Char-Augusta and Springfield Road when the officer heard there were no victims, residences or vehicles hit by the gunfire, according to the report. It was later reported that a person was injured.

The gunshot victim in the incident is said to be recovering at home.

Several .223 caliber shell casings were found at the scene of the shooting as well as a bullet, according to the incident report.