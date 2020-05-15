One dead after chase; Santee Police joined pursuit of suspects

LADSON -- Authorities in South Carolina say one person is dead after sheriff's deputies and state troopers exchanged gunfire with a suspect.
No law enforcement officials were hurt in the incident, which began as a pursuit early Friday.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Col. Christopher Williamson says a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle going more than 100 mph on I-95 in Orangeburg County.
The Santee Police Department and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office provided assistance, according to the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.
An individual from the suspects’ vehicle allegedly discharged a firearm at police before pulling into a rest area near mile marker 203 off Interstate 26 Eastbound.
SLED claims the suspects carjacked another vehicle, fleeing the scene.
An individual at the rest area was killed during the incident, SLED said.
A second, related incident happened after North Charleston Police responded to a report of an armed carjacking at a convenience store off Dorchester Road.
North Charleston Police spotted the stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, according to SLED.
The suspects allegedly failed to stop for law enforcement and a pursuit ensued.
The pursuit ended when the suspects ran the vehicle into a retaining pond in Dorchester County.
SLED reports that as officers were ordering the suspects from the vehicle, shots were fired at the officers and the officers returned fire. No one was struck during the exchange.
North Charleston Police apprehended a man and woman. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
SLED is investigating the incidents.
