Olar shooting victim identified

A 20-year-old Denmark man was shot and killed in Olar on Tuesday night, according to Bamberg County Coroner Wallace Hicks Jr.

The death of Savion Williams, of Byrnes Street, remains under investigation. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday in Newberry.

Williams was found dead in his vehicle on 5th Street following a report of a shooting incident just after 9 p.m., according to Bamberg County Sheriff Kenny Bamberg.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division was contacted and responded to assist with the investigation.

Other agencies that responded to the scene or assisted included Medshore and the Olar Fire Department.

SLED is the lead investigating agency.

This is the second homicide in Bamberg County in the past nine days, according to Hicks.