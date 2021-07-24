 Skip to main content
Officials: Escaped inmate back in custody
Officials: Escaped inmate back in custody

Orangeburg County Detention Center inmate Austin Craig Nettles was taken into custody around 5 a.m. Saturday.

Officials thanked everyone who participated in the search effort.

Nettles allegedly escaped from custody Friday afternoon while he was being treated at the Regional Medical Center.

 

