Officers find missing 5-year-old

The officer asked the boy if he was OK and the boy said he was afraid he was going to get in trouble again because he took his electronic tablet outside earlier.

At one point, the department of public safety posted on its Facebook page that they were searching for the boy and provided a photo of him to the public asking if anyone had information on his whereabouts to contact the city’s dispatchers.

A portion of the incident report was redacted.

In an unrelated report, a Baxter Street man called officers just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday to report that a dog entered into the backyard and killed three of his chickens.

The officer patrolled the area in search of a stray dog that may be responsible for killing the chickens and found a “large white and tan male pitbull” the next street over, the report states.

The dog ran away as the officer drove closer to him.

The officer lost sight of the dog but noted he plans to set up a trap to capture him because he was stray.

