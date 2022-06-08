Officer: Revoke Turner’s probation; court will decide if he goes to prison

A S.C. Department of Probation, Pardon and Parole hearing officer is recommending Bowen Gray Turner’s probation be revoked.

Now Turner’s case is headed to a circuit court to determine if he’s going to prison.

Turner, 19, pleaded guilty on April 8 to first-degree assault and battery instead of his original charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

He’d been accused of raping an Orangeburg County teen on June 2, 2019, when Turner was 16. He was charged as an adult.

Circuit Judge R. Markley Dennis sentenced Turner under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed six years, but suspended the sentence to five years of probation instead.

A virtual administrative hearing was held on Wednesday by S.C. Department of Probation, Pardon and Parole certified hearing officer Toyya Williams.

Williams determined that Turner, of Orangeburg, violated his probation by allegedly consuming alcohol on May 8 and not paying court fees. Turner’s been charged with public disorderly conduct in the May 8 incident, when officers claim to have found him staggering in North Road.

Second Circuit Solicitor Bill Weeks said, “We recommend a full revocation at a later date.

“I’ve spoken with South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson and that is his recommendation.”

In addition to allegedly violating the alcohol restriction of his probation violation, Turner’s probation officer claims he’s failed to pay various fines and fees, including: a $20 drug test fee, a surcharge fee arrears of $2.15 with an account balance of $128.75 and a supervision fee balance of $2,900.

The meeting on Wednesday afternoon was described as a type of “preliminary hearing,” according to Sarah Ford, legal director of the South Carolina Victims Assistance Network. The network represents accusers in incidents.

Public defender Jason Turnblad represented Turner at the hearing. Ford spoke on behalf of Turner’s victim.

Turnblad did not speak after the hearing.

Ford noted, “The victims and I are pleased that the case is being forwarded to Circuit Court with a recommendation of revocation.”

A court date has not yet been set for Turner’s formal probation revocation hearing.

He remains housed at the Orangeburg County Detention Center in the meantime.

If a judge revokes his probation sentence, Turner could serve the remainder of his term in prison.

SCVAN is appealing Turner’s probation sentence, claiming that Circuit Judge R. Markley Dennis wouldn’t hear from the victim prior to sentencing Turner.

Turner was also accused of raping a different female on Oct. 7, 2018 in Bamberg County. The 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office dismissed Turner’s charge after his accuser, Dallas Stoller, died of a self-inflicted wound on Nov. 14, 2021.

The 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office has said it’s reviewing the decision to drop the Bamberg County charge.

In addition, 1st Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe is asking the court to make Illery Bonding Company explain why it allegedly didn’t report Turner’s alleged bond violations while he was awaiting trial.

