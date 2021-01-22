ODPS: Vehicle hit pedestrian, driver charged

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

A driver is facing charges after he allegedly struck a pedestrian with his vehicle on Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Elliott Street and John C. Calhoun Drive.

The 26-year-old Orangeburg man is facing two citations: first-offense driving under suspension and operating an uninsured vehicle.

A towing company was called to impound the vehicle due to it not having insurance coverage, according to an ODPS incident report.

Officers say the pedestrian didn’t have life-threatening injuries.

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole a 2009 white Lexus sedan at about 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 16.

The owner said he left the car unlocked with the engine running when he entered the convenience store at 2083 Saint Matthews Road.

When he returned to his vehicle, it wasn’t there.

The vehicle is valued at $8,500.

