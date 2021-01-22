 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ODPS: Vehicle hit pedestrian, driver charged
0 comments
alert

ODPS: Vehicle hit pedestrian, driver charged

{{featured_button_text}}
Police, illustration

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

A driver is facing charges after he allegedly struck a pedestrian with his vehicle on Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Elliott Street and John C. Calhoun Drive.

The 26-year-old Orangeburg man is facing two citations: first-offense driving under suspension and operating an uninsured vehicle.

A towing company was called to impound the vehicle due to it not having insurance coverage, according to an ODPS incident report.

Officers say the pedestrian didn’t have life-threatening injuries.

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole a 2009 white Lexus sedan at about 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 16.

The owner said he left the car unlocked with the engine running when he entered the convenience store at 2083 Saint Matthews Road.

When he returned to his vehicle, it wasn’t there.

The vehicle is valued at $8,500.

TheTandD.com is your ticket to news 24/7

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hillcrest crash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News