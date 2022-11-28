ODPS urges residents to hide, take and lock; City: Steps can help prevent theft

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is rejoining a national program designed to reduce car break-ins.

Under the Hide Lock Take program, the city is putting up signs that give advice on how to protect vehicles and their contents.

“I believe it will have a significant positive impact. ... I believe we want to be safe and secure within our community. So as we put up warning signs, it's a reminder that, you know, these things can happen," ODPS Chief Charles P. Austin said.

The signs ask residents to hide their things, lock their vehicles and take their keys to reduce the chance of items being stolen.

“I want to encourage our citizens to be proactive,” Austin said.

“Take valuables inside or make sure they're out of sight. Lock your vehicle, take your keys with you, and if you are going to stop at a convenience store for just 30 seconds, don't leave your engine running. Because within that 30-second timeframe, someone could have your vehicle," Austin said.

The signs will be placed throughout the city in high-profile and targeted places, such as shopping malls, parks, fitness centers, sports arenas, school campuses and other locations where vehicles are often left unattended for an extended periods of time.

Hide Lock Take is national program that started in Dallas, Texas in 2004.

In 2017, ODPS had its first run with the Hide Lock Take program. Austin said it was effective.

“We're joining again, a national campaign that has been going on for some time,” Austin said.

“It is one that I have inspected closely. I believe it is effective, I believe it will have a positive impact and so we are delighted and excited about being a part of this national program," Austin said.

He added, “We just want to encourage our citizens to be a part of a proactive effort, so that we don't invite or provide that temptation for someone who's looking for an opportunity to commit a crime.”

Austin said more security cameras would also help.

“I think they serve to deter. I think they serve in terms of helping us with investigating crime. If I could be king for a day, I would put cameras everywhere,” Austin said.

“In fact, we want to encourage particularly our business community to take a look at the possibility of installing cameras internally and externally to supplement the cameras that we already have around the city," Austin said.

Austin wants to send a message to people who attempt car theft.

“We're going to put them in jail. Beyond that, we certainly want to discourage that kind of activity but do know that we're going to be vigilant in pursuing those who violate the law, arresting them and then participating in their prosecution," Austin said.

"What we want to do is ensure that we will be capturing people who are committing crimes in our community. We want them to know that we're going to prosecute them to the fullest extent," Austin said.

The ODPS ordered around 100 signs. The signs are to be installed before Christmas.