ODPS: Two injured in hit-and-run collision

Two men were injured in a hit-and-run collision on Thursday night in Orangeburg.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety investigators are seeking the driver and vehicle they believe caused the collision, according to a collision report.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Glover Street and Stonewall Jackson Boulevard around 6:30 p.m.

A vehicle was traveling west on Glover Street when the driver allegedly disregarded a red traffic signal. That vehicle struck a 2021 Nissan sedan driven by a 29-year-old Aiken man, the report said.

The impact of the collision caused the Nissan to strike a 2021 Jeep driven by a 76-year-old Cordova man.

Orangeburg County EMS treated the Aiken man at the scene, but transported the Cordova man to the Regional Medical Center.

Both men are believed to have suffered minor injuries, the report states.

The collision report alleges that the unknown driver didn’t stop to render aid or call law enforcement to the scene.

If anyone has information about the driver and vehicle involved in the collision, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

