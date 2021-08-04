ODPS sergeant questioned officer’s actions at scene; vdeos, documents provide details about assault allegations

The City of Orangeburg released videos and documents Wednesday shedding new light on the July 26 incident that led to an assault charge against one of the city’s police officers.
The documents include notes from an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety sergeant who immediately questioned the officer’s actions, as well as the officer’s own explanation of the incident.
Former ODPS officer David Lance Dukes, 38, is accused of placing his boot on the back of Clarence Gailyard’s head/neck area and pushing the man to the ground. Orangeburg County EMS transported Gailyard to the hospital for treatment.
The S.C. Law Enforcement Division charged Dukes with first-degree assault and battery. ODPS terminated him.
The incident occurred in a Colleton Street parking lot after someone called police and reported seeing a person with a gun.
Dukes and Cpl. Brandy Smith arrived at the scene at 5:10 p.m. Sgt. Aqkwele Polidore arrived just seconds later.
Once on scene, Polidore saw 33-year-old Demario Julien on the ground. He was not wearing handcuffs.
Just a few feet away, Polidore saw Dukes with his service weapon drawn and yelling at Gailyard to get on the ground, her report on the incident states.
“Mr. Gailyard carefully got on the ground, laying flat with his hands up, and Dukes jumped and stomped Mr. Gailyard on the back of his neck with his foot and stated, ‘I said get on the ground,’ then handcuffed him,” she wrote.
She said Dukes told Smith to look for the gun behind the truck.
Smith replied that she couldn’t find a gun.
Dukes then went to look for a gun and said, “Polidore watch him for me,” according to her report.
“I just shook my head in disbelief,” Polidore noted.
She later walked over to Gailyard to get a better look at his bleeding forehead and called EMS to the scene.
“Mr. Gailyard kept saying, ‘You bust my head down; you throw me down’ and Dukes responded to Mr. Gailyard sarcastically, ‘I sure did. You were not listening,’” she wrote.
“You did not have to throw me down” Gailyard said to Dukes, according to Polidore’s report.
By that time, Sgt. Aaron Maier arrived on the scene. Dukes reports to Maier.
Dukes said to Maier, “Mr. Gailyard had a stick in his hand, and I thought it was a gun. Mr. Gailyard put the stick down and had his hands in his pocket,” Polidore wrote.
Polidore reported that Dukes told Maier that when he ordered Gailyard to get down, “they both fell to the ground and that is what happened.”
Polidore motioned for Maier to speak with her.
“He is not telling the truth. Dukes kicked Mr. Gailyard in the neck,” Polidore told him.
Polidore also reported that one of the occupants of the apartment asked her for Dukes’ badge number.
She told the man to request it from Dukes and to ask him to put it on a card.
Polidore alleged that when the man approached Dukes, asked him for his badge number and for him to write it on a card, Dukes told him that the agency doesn’t provide officers with cards.
Polidore said she told the man the agency does provide officers with cards. Polidore wrote down Dukes’ badge number on a card and gave it to the man.
The woman who called police initially to report a man with a gun declined to press charges.
She and others told officers that Gailyard was a relative and they’d had a family dispute, according to body camera video.
Multiple reports claim that Gailyard had been drinking alcohol.
Polidore left Colleton Street and immediately called ODPS Capt. Alfred Alexander and told him about what she witnessed.
Once she arrived in the squad room at ODPS headquarters on Middleton Street, she viewed video footage to document information for her report, she wrote.
She noted that she then asked Dukes to provide “the name of the gentleman that went to the hospital.”
“Dukes replied in a nasty tone, ‘Are you doing the report?’” she wrote.
“I looked at him and said I need the name of the man who went to the hospital. He replied again in a nasty tone, ‘What man?’ and I said ‘the man you handcuffed and stomped on his neck!’”
“He replied, ‘I did not stomp on anybody’s neck,’” she wrote.
Polidore reported asking Maier to see Dukes’ use of force report.
She reported that Maier told her, “What he wrote in the use of force report is not what is on body-cam footage.”
Polidore claims Dukes was given a chance to rewrite his use of force report after looking at body camera footage.
In her report, Polidore records herself as saying, “What he put in that report needs to stay! Those are his accounts. I am tired of officers with integrity issues!”
The Times and Democrat asked the city’s public information officer if Dukes wrote an initial use of force report and then was allowed to rewrite it, but the city has not yet responded to the question.
In the use of force report Dukes filed, he alleged that he used “empty hand control” to force Gailyard to the ground.
He noted that he “took his right foot and pushed the subject to the ground.”
He wrote that Gailyard was armed with a “dog stick” which he alleged “was hidden under a vehicle when officers arrived on the scene.”
He wrote that Gailyard “was not complying” and that prompted him to engage in use of force.
In Maier’s report, he noted, “After viewing all body camera footage, I do believe that PSOII Dukes was in violation of department policy and excessive force was used when PSOII Dukes stomped on the back of subject Gailyard’s neck.”
ODPS Capt. Victor Cordon noted in a report that Dukes’ actions were “excessive and clearly nothing that was taught or instructed in the agency to gain control of a subject.”
Cordon recommended that the incident be “investigated by an outside agency based on the possibility of a criminal act being committed.”
ODPS Director Mike Adams’ handwritten report states, “It is my opinion that use of force was not justified and was a clear violation of our use of force policy. This incident has been turned over to the South Caroline Law Enforcement Division for investigation.”
If Dukes is convicted of first-degree assault and battery, he faces up to 10 years in prison. Dukes is out of jail on a $10,000 bond.
The Times and Democrat requested the documents and videos through the S.C. Freedom of Information Act.
