ODPS sergeant questioned officer’s actions at scene; vdeos, documents provide details about assault allegations

Once she arrived in the squad room at ODPS headquarters on Middleton Street, she viewed video footage to document information for her report, she wrote.

She noted that she then asked Dukes to provide “the name of the gentleman that went to the hospital.”

“Dukes replied in a nasty tone, ‘Are you doing the report?’” she wrote.

“I looked at him and said I need the name of the man who went to the hospital. He replied again in a nasty tone, ‘What man?’ and I said ‘the man you handcuffed and stomped on his neck!’”

“He replied, ‘I did not stomp on anybody’s neck,’” she wrote.

Polidore reported asking Maier to see Dukes’ use of force report.

She reported that Maier told her, “What he wrote in the use of force report is not what is on body-cam footage.”

Polidore claims Dukes was given a chance to rewrite his use of force report after looking at body camera footage.

In her report, Polidore records herself as saying, “What he put in that report needs to stay! Those are his accounts. I am tired of officers with integrity issues!”