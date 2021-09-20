Nurse faces drug charges; woman allegedly snuck marijuana into Columbia prison

A St. Matthews nurse is accused of sneaking marijuana and rolling papers into prison inside highlighters.

S.C. Department of Corrections warrants charge Kristen Hair Hildebrand, 35, with first-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana and furnishing a prisoner with contraband.

The SCDC terminated Hildebrand after she was taken into custody.

She worked as a licensed practical nurse at the Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia.

Warrants allege that she used 13 Sharpie highlighters to conceal 195 grams of marijuana and three Sharpie highlighters to hide brown rolling papers on Saturday at the prison.

If convicted, Hildebrand faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

