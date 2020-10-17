Norway woman admits lying to get $22,697 in food stamps

A Norway woman admitted last month that she lied about her husband’s income to get $22,697 in food stamps.

Alison Coney Jones, 37, of 620 Winchester Avenue, pleaded guilty to fraudulent acquisition of food stamps valued more than $10,000.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced her to five years in prison, suspended to five years of probation.

He gave her credit for having served one day at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

He also ordered her to pay $22,697 in restitution to the Orangeburg County Department of Social Services and stipulated that her probation term will end early if she pays her restitution before the five years expires.

In other pleas:

• Curtis Glenn, 18, of 919 Chester Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to threatening the life of a public official.

Dickson sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed three years, suspended to 18 months of probation.

He gave Glenn credit for having already served two days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Dickson order him to graduate from high school.