Norway woman admits lying to get $22,697 in food stamps

A Norway woman admitted last month that she lied about her husband’s income to get $22,697 in food stamps.
Alison Coney Jones, 37, of 620 Winchester Avenue, pleaded guilty to fraudulent acquisition of food stamps valued more than $10,000.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced her to five years in prison, suspended to five years of probation.
He gave her credit for having served one day at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
He also ordered her to pay $22,697 in restitution to the Orangeburg County Department of Social Services and stipulated that her probation term will end early if she pays her restitution before the five years expires.
In other pleas:
• Curtis Glenn, 18, of 919 Chester Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to threatening the life of a public official.
Dickson sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed three years, suspended to 18 months of probation.
He gave Glenn credit for having already served two days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
Dickson order him to graduate from high school.
According to Glenn’s indictment, he verbally threatened to kill or inflict bodily harm on a public official on Nov. 26, 2018.
Support Local Journalism
• Jair Kolby Wilson, 22, of 737 Hampton Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.
Dickson sentenced him to 90 days in jail, suspended to one year of probation.
He ordered Wilson to complete a batterer’s treatment program.
• Ty’Reek Digune Meek, 21, of 1290 Douglas MacArthur Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to pointing or presenting a firearm at a person and unlawful carrying of a handgun.
Dickson sentenced him to prison for two years, suspended to two years of probation.
He gave Meek credit for having already served two days in jail and ordered him to continue mental health treatment.
• Kayla Ann Dallas, 24, of 5275 Dingle Pond Road, Summerton, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer.
Dickson sentenced her under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed two years, suspended to six years of probation.
He ordered her to continue treatment with Sumter Treatment Specialists.
• James Edward Jones, 58, of 323 Jennings Court, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.
Dickson sentenced him to 90 days in jail, suspended to one year of probation.
He also ordered Jones to complete a batterer’s treatment program and have no contact with the victim.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.