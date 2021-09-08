Norway man accused of pulling gun at Orangeburg drive-thru window

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A Norway man was charged with several weapons violations after he allegedly presented a firearm at the Cook Out on John C. Calhoun Drive early Saturday morning.

Marcus Duran Singleton, 37, 402 Winchester Avenue, was charged with pointing and presenting a firearm; pointing and presenting a firearm at a person; possession of firearm or ammunition by person convicted of a violent felony; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to ODPS arrest warrants.

Arrest warrants allege Singleton was in possession of a 9 mm semiautomatic handgun with seventeen 9 mm rounds.

The restaurant manager claims Singleton drove past the drive-thru window speaker and pulled up to the window, according to an ODPS incident report.

Singleton allegedly became irate and demanded food before stepping out of his vehicle and presenting the gun.

The employees of the restaurant were told to go to the back of the restaurant and away from Singleton, the report said.

In other reports:

• About three to four gunshots were fired into an Edgewood Apartments unit early Saturday morning.