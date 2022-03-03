Norway man accused of hitting woman with pipe

A woman needed medical treatment after she was allegedly hit with a pipe by a family member.

Bobby Oneal Eidson, 68, 506 Judyville Road, Norway, is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. He was taken into custody on Wednesday.

The woman told deputies she went to Eidson's house shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24 to check on him, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office incident report.

The woman said he became irate and called her a name.

He then allegedly struck her several times on left side of her head with a pipe, according to an arrest warrant.

The woman was transported to the Regional Medical Center by Orangeburg County Emergency Medical Services.

