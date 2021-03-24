 Skip to main content
Norway man accused of damaging railroad backhoe
A 28-year-old Norway man is accused of damaging a CSX railroad backhoe in an unsuccessful effort to steal it on March 12.

Robert William Pennock, of 2508 Bonnette Road, was charged Tuesday with malicious injury to personal property valued at $2,000 or less, grand larceny valued over $20,000 and conspiracy to commit grand larceny.

Pennock’s arrest warrants accuse him of driving a not-yet-named co-defendant to a location in the 3100 block of Dragstrip Road in North to steal a 2014 yellow Case 580N backhoe.

The backhoe has a shell type of loader on the front and a bucket loader on the back. It is also equipped with railroad track wheels.

Warrants also accuse Pennock of damaging the backhoe and rendering it inoperable in “what appeared to be an attempt to locate the GPS system inside” of it.

Warrants allege that he told deputies that he and a co-defendant intended to take the backhoe.

It is valued at $50,000.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A woman reported on Tuesday that someone stole the catalytic converter from her 2002 Honda Odyssey van while it was parked at a McLees Alley service garage.

The value of the catalytic converter is $800.

