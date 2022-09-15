Norway man accused of attacking wife; 3-year-old: ‘He tried to kill mommy’

A 32-year-old Norway man is accused of choking and punching his wife and threatening to kill his family, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office warrants.

Ethan Keith Batchler, of Savannah Highway, is facing two counts of first-degree assault and battery and one count each of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Batchler’s wife claims he started to argue with her after he returned home from work on Wednesday night.

They were on the porch when Batchler allegedly choked her until she lost consciousness.

The wife said she regained consciousness after hearing a child yell for her. She hit Batchler to get him off of her, according to the incident report.

She claims that’s when Batchler punched her in the mouth.

The wife went inside the house, grabbed the two children, retreated to a closet in the bedroom and called 911, he report said.

She accused Batchler of yelling that would kill her and the children while she was on the phone with a dispatcher.

The wife also claims Batchler kicked in the bedroom door while holding an AR-style rifle as she and the children were crying.

She retrieved her pistol for self-defense. She told her husband that she would shoot him if he came at her again, the report said.

Batchler allegedly grabbed his wife’s pistol from her.

His wife and children then retreated to another closet.

She claims Batchler threatened to kill her mother and law enforcement if they showed up at the house.

When deputies arrived, they saw Batchler near a vehicle.

They took him into custody without incident.

Deputies claim they found a 9 mm purple and pink SCCY handgun near the vehicle.

Deputies also removed a chambered AR-15 300 Blackout rifle with a fully loaded magazine from the bedroom, the report states.

Orangeburg County EMS took Batchler’s wife to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The injured woman had to receive stitches inside of her mouth, victim’s advocate Amy Rinkenberger said during a bond hearing Thursday.

She said the injury will make it difficult for the woman to eat and provide nourishment to an infant child who is nursing.

Rinkenberger also claims that the woman’s 3-year-old told responding deputies, “He tried to kill my mommy,” referencing Batchler.

Rinkenberger asked the court to defer setting Batchler’s bond to a circuit judge.

“We don’t want him anywhere near her,” she told the court.

Batchler asked the court how he could press charges against his wife, “because she assaulted me,” he said.

Orangeburg County Chief Magistrate Derrick Dash set Batchler’s bond at $100,000. If he posts bail, he’s required to wear a GPS monitor.

Dash also signed a no contact order between Batchler and his accuser.